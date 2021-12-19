Limerick Leader Weekly Golf Notes

Ballyneety

Men : Winter 12 holes singles Cat 1 James Blackwell 27 points, Cat 2 Declan Cunniffe 24 points, Cat 3 David Orr 25 points

AGMs : The men's club held there AGM Thursday 9th December. Congratulations to Dermot Barry on his election as captain and to Gerry O Neill as vice captain for 2022. Well done to Charlie O Neill on his great year as captain 2021 Charlie congratulated Michael John Cosgrave popular winner of his captains prize,

Ladies : The ladies held there AGM on Monday 6th December Congratulations to Fiona Godfrey who was elected lady captain and Eimear Mc Manus. Who was elected as lady's vice captain for 2022, well done to Olivia Hayes on a fantastic year as lady's captain.

Fundraiser Split the pot : This week winner Kitchen staff at Vine Draw every Tuesday only €2.00 to enter.

Castletroy Golf Club

Men’s results: 10/11/12 dec 14 hole 4 man scramble. 1 st Derek Sheahan vice capt 15 , Paul micks capt ,4 Eugene Hanrahan 18 Eddie Cummins 8 40.5 2nd Ronan o connor 5 Patrick hoare13, cian o brien 13 evan o neill20 40.9 3rd Niall Lawlor 7andrew jones12 roman Ryan 13 David Sheehan 16 41.2

Parent club agm: This was held last Thursday night over zoom .On the night Michele magnier was thanked by all members for her role as stand in chairperson this year. Michelle has been replaced by pat Quinlan and all wish pat the best in his new role. Ger Maher, Dermott Coughlan and Mary Crowley were elected also to the board on the night.

Ladies: results 4th December, 12 hole singles , 1 st Anne Marie Kilroy 25 pts, Next weekend competition for the men is a 14 hole scotch foursomes.

Charleville

12 Hole Singles Turkey: 1st Denis McCoy (19) 35pts 2nd Denis Murphy (19) 35pts

Fixtures : Sat/Sun 18th/19th December, 12 Hole Singles Turkey Ladies Result : Ladies a Ladies 9 hole 3 Ball Christmas Scramble Saturday 11th December 2021 1st Phil Curtin, Siobhan Lynch, Esther Carr 32 Pts 2nd Caitriona White,Imelda Madigan, Helen Roche 33 Pts 3rd Eileen Fleming, Catherine Madigan, Sheila Thompson 34 Pts.

County Tipperary

Thanks: Thank our Captains Tony & Anne As a special thank you to Anne & Tony, for all their hard work during their Captaincy, Jeff Leo Dundrum House sponsored a Breakfast Bap on arrival & some Festive food and drinks before a Mixed Scramble on Saturday last. This was a special occasion all held in the open air on a fine Saturday morning to mark the end of their term of office. Jeff described it as a "Sayonara to two great Captains" It was a most enjoyable morning for all and thanks very much to Jeff. While it was a fun competition but as usual there was an eagerness to win among all participants. The competition was a four ball scramble over nine holes. In 1st place Margaret Ryan, Pat Ryan, Liam Maher & Dave Fitzgerald in 26 shots (C/B) 2nd George Ryan, Seamus Ryan, Michael O’Brian & Rena Ryan in 26 shots C/B). 3rd Don Kennedy, Jenny Laurence, Oisin Slattery & Tony Corcoran in 26 shots. In 4th place Ailbe Maher, Gerry Maher, Niamh Chadwick & John O’Donovan in 27 shots.

Mens Golf: Our competition for the coming weeks will be a 9-hole Stableford with a €3 entry fee & re-entry as often as you wish at €3. All entries must be through the Golf Shop and cards posted in the men’s box. Once 30 scores are in the competition will be closed and a new 9-hole opened. All the money taken in will be paid out in prizes.

The winner last week was Gerry Maher (7) with 23pts, in 2nd place Tony Reade (7) with 22pts

Ladies Golf: The Winter League has concluded after an excellent run with some fine golf played. Congratulations to the “Parrots” who are the winners of winter league competition by a very tight margin of 3pts (59 to 56). The team was captained by our new Vice Captain Jacinta Coman with Michelle Crowe, Pauline Walsh, Patricia Moran, Vera Heffernan, and Judy Hayes.

Well done also to the runners up: “The Sparrows” Captain Flan McGlinchey, Libby Ryan, Gina Shanahan, Jenny Lawrence, Catherine O’Halloran, Dorothea Hannigan and Anne Blake.

Christmas Hamper results: in 1st place Joanne Collins with 47pts, 2nd Mary Hickey with 35pts. 3rd on count back Niamh Chadwick with 34pts. Lady Captain Anne thanked all the ladies for supporting this competition all proceeds going to Cuan Saor Clonmel.

Dromoland

Gents Wine Competition: 1st Frank Conway 40, 2nd John Canny 39, 3rd Patrick Vaughan 38, 4th Eamon Power 38 Gross Thomas Cooney 32

Kilrush

Men : 6 - 12 Dec Winter Weekly Turkey 1 Matthew Dillon 30 pts (22) , 2 Pat Shannon 28 pts (12)

Tipperary

Results: Sunday, Dec 12th Turkey Comp, Winner: Joanne Collins (17) 28 pts. Runner Up: Josie Dunne (17) 26 pts