Limerick GAA Weekly Notes

ADARE

Lotto & Fundraiser:The Friday 10th November Lotto draw numbers were: 3, 5, 9, 22. There was no winner which raises the Jackpot to €10,300. Remember you can now complete our weekly lotto online, Google ’Adare GAA Smart lotto’. The next draw takes place Friday December 17 at 9:30pm in our Clubhouse. Thank you for your continued support and we wish you the very best of luck.

Pitch Development Fundraiser: Adare GAA is currently undertaking a redevelopment of our playing pitch in a phased 5-year plan. Please follow the link below for more details of our 5 year plan and how you can support this important fundraiser. If you want any further information, please contact any of our Bord na nOg or Senior club officers or email secretary.adare.limerick@gaa.ie. Thank you for your continued interest and support, from all of Adare GAA.

Football: Congrats to our U21 Football team and management in the County Championship Quarter and Semi final on Wednesday 8th and Sunday 12th respectively. They beat Oola in UL, 3-18 to 1-8 and Shannon Gaels in Askeaton, 1-10 to 1-5. We wish them the very best of luck as they prepare to meet Kildimo/Pallaskenry in the final, yet TBC during the week. Tickets will be made available during the week.

Hurling: Congrats to our very own Declan Hannon on receiving his second All-Star after what was another fantastic year of hurling. Congrats also to Limerick on achieving the highest number of All-Stars to one County, in the History of the GAA.

Congrats to our Adare Bord na nÓg hurlers Eamonn Heffernan, Patrick Kearney & Conor Ryan who were on the winning team for Ardscoil Rís last Thursday in the Clare and Limerick schools competition. They were playing St. Flannels in Doora-Barefield.

It has taken a week for the Bord na nÓg Coaches and Committee to allow us to talk about their hurling match against our skilful U17’s. The hamstrings and egos are slowly recovering after a 1 point loss for the coaches. Well done to everyone involved in what proved to be a highly entertaining and fun evening to close our season.

AHANE

U21 B County Football Championship: We are at the business end of the U21 B Football Championship as we played our Semi Final against Claughaun on Friday evening in Maguire’s Field UL.

Full time score Ahane 1-14 Claughaun 2-08. The lads are now in the county final next weekend with details to the confirmed. Team: L. O’Sullivan; P. O’Grady, B. Murphy, J. O’Keeffe, S. O’Grady, K. Morrissey, T. Marsden; P. Harnett, A. Shanahan; R. Fox, A. Rowsome, G. Rowsome, M. Donnellan, E. Power, P. Donohoe. Substitutions: E. Madigan for P. Donohoe (2nd ½), L. O’Mara for E. Power (2nd ½), C. Slattery Wright for G. Rowsome (2nd ½).

PWC All Stars 2021 : Huge congratulations to all 12 of the Limerick Senior Hurling lads who won an All Star but especially our own Tom Morrissey who is named at wing forward! Hard luck to Dan Morrissey, he’ll forever and always be an All Star here in Ahane and we are so proud of both Tom and Dan for all they have achieved. Heroes forever in Ahane!

Lotto Jackpot: €9500 Numbers Drawn 9,14,32,34 No Jackpot Winner Draw: €200 Cormac Hassett, €150 Tony O’Grady €120 PJ & Theresa O’Gorman €120 Donal Morrissey, €120 Tom & Mary Ryan, €120 John & Elaine Lynch, €120 Shane McSweeney, €120 Joseph Murphy, €120 Cormac O’Callaghan, €120 Dan & Laura Firth, Prosecco, Niall Moran

Post Primary Hurling : Well done to our club lads Ronan Butler, Jack Cosgrove, John O’Connor, Conor Ryan and Sean Lucey who were part of the Ardscoil Ris U15 team who won the inaugural Clare Post Primary U15 Hurling Final on Thursday evening.

Third Level Hurling : Wishing Kevin Morrissey and his TUS Midwest teammates the very best of luck in their Fitzgibbon campaign! We are also wishing Padraig Harnett & Ciarán Barry and their UCC teammates the very best of luck in their Fitzgibbon campaign! Fantastic to see the club being represented at third level.

Spinathon : Ahane Camogie will be holding a twelve-hour Spinathon on Thursday December 23 between 9am and 9pm outside Shannon House Castleconnell. The Spinathon is to raise funds for Ahane Camogie Club and CAM Cancer Support Group. We will be posting all the information and build up over on our social media pages over the coming days so be sure to keep an eye out for those! All your support would be greatly appreciated.

PWC All Stars 2021 : On behalf of all of us here in Ahane Camogie we would like to congratulate Tom Morrissey on winning an All Star at wing forward. Commiserations to Dan Morrissey who missed out, but he will always be an All Star and a hero to all of us here in Ahane.

Junior B Camogie : Saturday saw St Ailbes and Doon go head-to-head for the Junior B County Title. Between the two teams there were four past Ahane players. St Ailbes had Sile Moynihan, Pauline McCarthy and Eileen Collins while Doon had Nora Collins. All four women have been such fantastic servants to Ahane Camogie over the years and it is fantastic to see them now doing the same for their local teams. It was Doon’s day though as they came out on top with Nora captaining her side and lifting the cup on their behalf! Congratulations to Nora and all her Doon teammates.



CAHERLINE

CLUB LOTTO: No jackpot winner - numbers drawn were 2, 10, 11 & 16. Lucky dip winners were Joey McCoy, Pat Buckley, Dolores O'Regan, Caith Regan & Jake Kennedy (online). Next weeks jackpot will be €4,600 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live. As always, we appreciate everyone's support. Our lotto tickets can be purchased online, go to www.lottoraiser.ie/Caherline or you can buy through the usual outlets in the village.

MUNSTER GAA HURLING JUNIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP: Our lads bowed out of the Munster Championship on Sunday, with a loss to Ballygiblin, full time score, Caherline: 0-10(10), Ballygiblin: 1-9(12). Caherline played into a strong breeze in the first half and it was Ballygiblin who led by a single point at half time, 0-06 to 0-05. With the breeze in the second half, we found it tough to get the ball to hand at times, the Ballygiblin backs winning an awful lot of dirty ball and clearing their lines well. They scored the only goal of the game 10 mins into the second half and kept their noses in front for the rest of the game. With a bit of luck in front of goal, who knows what might have happened, but it wasn't to be our day. All that being said, what an incredible season it's been for our club - County Junior A champions, another trophy won in the Brian Butler Cup and Intermediate status for 2022. TEAM: Mike Moloney, William O'Keeffe, Paudie O'Keeffe, Dean Power, Seán Whelan, Daniel Murnane, David Balfry, Jack Carroll (0-01(1*f)), Paraic Wixted (0-01), James Kennedy, Andrew Brennan (0-04(4*f)), James Enright (0-02), Jake Kennedy, Aaron Power (0-02), Kevin Wixted. SUBS: 13mins 2nd half off: Jake Kennedy on: Jake Carroll, 20mins 2nd half off: James Kennedy on: Nicholas Tierney, 23mins 2nd half off: Kevin Wixted on: Jack Enright, 29mins 2nd half off: James Enright on: David Wixted, Colm Hickey, Shane Kenny, Conor Enright, Diarmuid Murnane, Peter Tiernan, Eamonn Balfry, Matt Hogan, Patrick Ryan.

AGM 2021: Our Bord na nÓg AGM will take place on Wednesday December 15th at 8pm via MS Teams. All coaches and parents are asked to attend - a link to Teams will be sent out by each coach closer to the date. Our main AGM will then take place on Tuesday December 21st at 8pm via MS Teams. The main Club AGM is the most important meeting of the year and every effort should be made to attend

CAMOGUE ROVERS

AGM : The club held our AGM online on Friday December 3rd in what was a well attended meeting. The outgoing officers have all returned and were thanked for their tireless work over the last year. Chairperson - Arthur O Riordan , Secretary - Ritchie Ryan, Treasurer - Mike Lynch, Brilliant work has been completed on the walkway and on lights for the field and it is hoped to continue this. Thanks to all who helped with the fundraising. The lights will be turned on in the dark evenings and keep an eye on club facebook page and these notes for dates and times where you can walk or exercise safely in the evenings

Best of luck : Best wishes to our footballer John Anthony Thomas as he goes on peacekeeping duty with the Irish Defence Forces.

CROOM

CLUB LOTTO: Don’t forget that our Croom Gaa Club lotto is back and ONLINE at www.lottoraiser.ie/Croom/ Tickets are €2 or 3 for €5. Tickets can also be bought from outside Spar on Saturday mornings. You have the option to do multiple weeks at a time. Jackpot on Monday night is €5,600. Congratulations to Catherine Moloney, Una Hayes, Kathleen Cahill, Bog Carroll and Tom English who were our Lucky Dip winners last week. Please continue to support your club. Thanks for all of your support on behalf of Croom Gaa Club.

St STEPHENS DAY RUN : Fancy getting out for some fresh air and exercise over Christmas? Why not pop down to our Fun Run/Walk/Cycle on St. Stephen's Day? Maybe bring the kids to test out their new bikes/trikes from Santa? A fun run/walk starting and finishing at our new dressing rooms Starts at 10.30am. Register at 10am. Everybody welcome, particularly families, for a walk or a run. Adult €10, Child<12 €5, Family €25 Tea, Coffee, sandwiches, biscuits/chocolates for everybody. Prizes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd male and female runners. We hope to see you there on the day for a bit of fun and exercise!"

AGM 2021: We held the AGM on Monday the 6th of December remotely via Microsoft Teams with the following committee in place for 2022. President: Michael Mc Donnell Chairperson: Alan Sheerin Vice Chairperson: PJ O'Mahony Secretary: Breda O Dwyer Assistant Secretary: Ger Flynn Treasurer: Michael Cahill Assistant Treasurer: Tom O Brien Pro: John O Farrell Health and Safety Officer: Sharon Dunworth Child Welfare: Angela Dunworth Games Development Officer: Stephen Lucey Registrar: Breda O Dwyer Board Na Nóg : PJ O'Mahony Secretary Board Nóg: Breda O Dwyer. Best of luck to all in their positions. A special thanks to our outgoing treasurer Mark Reidy who has been at the heart of Croom Gaa for decades. We would like to wish him the very best.

CLUB SHOP : Don’t forget you can purchase the latest clubjerseys, half zips, t-shirts, polos, crew necks and jackets at our club shop on the O’Neill’s website. oneills.com

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

Club Limerick Draw: Club Limerick Draw continues in 2022. This is a great way to support both Club and County with 50% of entry monies being reinvested in your Club. With monthly draws that promise excellent prizes, this would make a fantastic Christmas gift. Log onto Clublimerick.ie for details how to enter.

Results: Commiserations to our U21s this week who were unlucky in their bid for County Champions. They took on Granagh Ballingarry in atrocious conditions last Sunday and following on from an intense semi final last Wednesday night, the battle proved too much for our side. Congratulation must be given however, to all involved for reaching this final and for the fantastic performances given throughout their campaign. Thanks to Mike Reidy and his backroom team who worked tirelessly to guide this team to a final. We all look forward to next year!

Afternoon Tea: Dawn Court in Athlacca have developed a fantastic new service for all in our community. There is now a new service on Thursday afternoons between 1.30pm and 2.30pm where they will be offering a Hot Tea or Coffee with a delicious bun or cake for €2. This Take Away Service is sure to put a smile on our faces and will be a great opportunity to get out and about in a safe way. Well done Dawn Court!

Seasons Greetings: Dromin Athlacca GAA would like to wish all our members a very Happy Christmas. We thank you all for your tremendous support in 2021 and wish you every good wish for a safe, healthy and happy 2022!

EAST BOARD

AGM: East board AGM that was due to take place on the 7th of December was postponed due to the adverse weather conditions and will be rescheduled for the new Year.

2021: As the GAA season comes to an end for 2021 it was a busy year with the new look Divisional leagues , Brian Butler cup and Junior B championships.

The East board would like to Thank all the clubs for their support during the season with fixtures , attending meetings and pitch availability for the games to go ahead. Thanks to all the Referees during the season who without them no games would go ahead.

East board officials for organising fixtures, referees, managing gates on finals day and ongoing meetings during the year. We wish you a very Happy and Safe Christmas and a great sporting 2022.

U21 FOOTBALL: Congratulations to Ahane U21 footballers who defeated Claughaun on Friday evening to qualify for the U21B final , East board wishes them all the best in the final.

CAMOGIE: Well done to Doon Junior B camogie hurlers who defeated St Ailbes in the final last Saturday.

MUNSTER HURLING: Hard luck to Caherline who lost Narrowly to Ballygiblin in the Munster semi-final.

FR CASEYS

County U21 Football Final: Fr. Caseys 2-13 Galbally 0-12 Fr. Caseys are the Under 21 County Football champions for the first time since 2011 and the ninth time in the clubs history. It took a fierce battle against a very talented Galbally side but in the end the best team prevailed in a highly exciting encounter.

Well done to all involved on this brilliant achievement. The captain Mark McCarthy accepted the cup from county board official Seamus McNamara much to the delighted of the large travelling support. The management team of Daniel Daly, Cormac Roche and Killian Sweeney are a credit to the club on their maiden managerial voyage. Many of the players who have already tasted minor and junior a success this year have capped off a brilliant year for the club and we are extremely thankful for their dedication and efforts all year.

Annual General Meeting:Fr. Casey's GAA Club will hold its AGM this Wednesday December 15th at 8pm sharp in the GAA Clubhouse. We would love to see a large crowd present as we aim to build for the coming season.

Lotto Draw: continues each week with the Jackpot as of December 13th standing at €21,400 and rising by €200 each week not won. Since its launch our new Lotto has been a great success and we are extremely grateful to all our supporters both near and far for their generosity.



Galbally

U21: Galbally Under 21 footballers faced Fr Caseys in the County Under 21 Premier Final on Friday night last in Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale. In 2004 Galbally last won the Premier Under 21 Final, beating Ballylanders before a full house in Hospital. Sadly on this occasion the honours went to Fr Caseys, who to be fair were deserving winners. The team was Peter Morrissey, Michael O’Dwyer, Ryan Tobin, Ciaran Sheehan, Eoin McGrath, Rob Sampson, Brian Heavey, Dylan O’Shea (0-2), James Cummins, Josh Dineen (0-4), Eoin O’Mahony (0-4), Paddy Kennedy (0-2), Peter O’Dwyer, Calum Sheehan (Captain), Jordan Dineen. Subs: Dylan O’Sullivan, Cathal O’Mahony, Owen O’Sullivan, Shane Hanrahan, Joe Farrell, Jack O’Reilly, Ciaran Beston, Cathal Flynn, Mark Quinlan.

RIP: The club extends it sympathies to the English Family on the recent bereavement of Michael English who was part of the 1968 County Junior Football winning team.

Pot:The latest Split the Pot Winner was Mary Rose Walsh with €271.

GALTEE GAELS

GALTEE GALES: The playing season for Galtee Gaels came to an end in Cappamore on Saturday last in the County semi-final of the under twenty one football Championship with defeat by St Patrick’s on the score of 0-12 to 1-6. It was a very exciting game although but St Patrick’s held the upper hand for most of it forcing Galtee Gaels on the defensive quite often they led at half time 0-9 to 1-3 and by 0-5 to 0-2 at first water break.

LADIES CLUB AGM: We held our A.G.M last Friday evening in Kilbehenny Community Centre. A large crowd attended. Chairperson Pat Geary opened the meeting and welcomed all. Joan O Connor secretary read minutes of previous A.G.M. Treasurer’s report was read by David Moriarty treasurer. All Team Managers spoke and expressed how happy they were with the team’s hugely successful year at all ages. The younger ladies are making great progress and showing improvement with every game. Our older ladies also had a fantastic year and our under fourteens and minors are to receive medals from their County finals during the year.

The Managers congratulated our seven County players this year all of whom won Munster medals at under fourteen and under sixteen age groups and our own John Quane who was the coach. Onwards and upwards for all our teams for 2022, Pat thanked the adult and juvenile clubs for all their help during the year and for the use of the pitch and facilities during 2021, he thanked all team managers and everyone who helped out throughout the year. Committee was elected as follows: Chairperson Pat Geary, Vice Chairperson David Moriarty, Secretary Joan O’Connor, Assistant Secretary Helen Moriarty, Treasurer David Moriarty, PROs Amie Walsh and Willie Bourke, Registrar Helena Heenan, Child Protection Officer Mary Hogan. Committee was formed. Next up was the election of team managers for 2022. U6/U8 William Noonan, U10 Denis Moriarty, Marie Cleary, Trish Kearney. U12 Mary Hogan and Susan Moloney, U14 Helen Moriarty, Johnny Cleary, U16 John Quane, Minors Phil Quirke.

HURLING: Well done to our two neighbours Ballygiblin Cork Champions and Skeehenarinky Tipperary Champions who are adjoining parishes have qualified for the Munster junior hurling final to be played in early January. It will make for an intriguing final as players from both sides would have went to school together worked alongside each other and socialized together, excitement is building already lots of neutral supporters will be torn between the two, its great to see small clubs make such great progress.

HOSPITAL HERBERTSTOWN

Club Lotto Draw:Our club lotto continues weekly every Monday night. Next week’s draw will take place in Carmodys. This week’s jackpot is €8400. Tickets can be purchased in local shops from any committee member or online link available on our Facebook page. One line costs €2 or you can avail of the special offer of 3 lines for €5. All support is greatly appreciated. klubfunder.com

Healthy Clubs Initiative: Our club will be running Ireland Lights Up again this year. Running from Wednesday January 12th to Wednesday March 2nd. Don’t forget to save the date as this is always a nice way to get your steps in while meeting friends for a chat and a laugh.

Club Gear: Available on O’Neills website www.oneills.com

Memory Lane: Keep an eye on our social media pages for trips down memory lane for club and county. If you have memories that you would like shared please email photo and details to Pro.hospitalherbertstown.limerick@gaa.ie and we will gladly share them.

KILTEELY DROMKEEN

Club Results: County U21 Hurling Semi Final Sarsfields 1.19 Dromin Athlacca 0.25. On a biting cold evening with a start time of 9pm our U21s went down fighting all the way in UL Astro turf.

Unfortunately our lads ran out of steam after there heroic efforts and with just 17 players our legs finally surrendered as Dromin emptied the bench and outscored us 5 points to 1 to win 0.22 to 1.19 with the clock almost hitting 11pm!

As joint captains Kieran O'Donnell and Brian O'Grady said afterwards it was a pleasure and an honor to play with this team who died with their boots on.

Well done also to the management team and in particular to our own Cedric Laffan, James O Regan and Shane Smalle who worked really hard with the lads. All involved were a credit to both Kilteely Dromkeen and Pallasgreen and to Tommy O’Dea for first aid. The best of luck to Dromin Athlacca in the final.

Lotto: Last draw made 06th December 2021 Numbers drawn: 1,4,23 and 26 - No winner Lucky Dips: Famous 4, Bradley Thompson, Mai O’Keefe, Liam O’Dea Sellers Prize Paschal O’Connell Next Draw 13th Dec. 9pm, live on Facebook Jackpot: €4,700 Tickets are on sale for just €2 at Noreen's Shop in Kilteely, Daybreak Dromkeen and from all lotto committee members. You can play online, at the following link clubforce.com.

Best of luck to everyone buying tickets and thanks for your continued support.

New alley ready for use: It will now be possible to book the indoor ball alley and use a key fob for access. All players who have paid membership and non playing members who have paid for a fob or those who have given a 1k loan/donation are entitled to a fob. Please send an email to Kdgaadevelopment@gmail.com if you wish to receive a fob. The facility MUST be booked in advance, please message Johnny, 087 132 7087 to make a booking. Please ensure you have 1 or 2e coins for the electricity meter. Terms and conditions apply to the use of the facility, please read through these as they are important. You will receive this by email along with your fob.

KILDIMO PALLASKENRY

ALL STAR: A massive congratulations to Kyle Hayes who won his second successive All Star during the week! He was one of 12 Limerick players recognised for their dominance on the field of play this year. Kyle had a huge year, revolutionising the wing-back position, topped off by scoring one of the greatest goals we’ll ever see as part of Limerick’s comeback in the Munster final victory over Tipperary!

U-21 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL: Kildimo/Pallaskenry 2-10 Ballylanders 0-12. Following a victory over Drom/Broadford in the quarter-final, our U-21 footballers are into the final of the U-21 Football Championship, after a victory over Ballylanders! This was a composed display and, although we were put to the pin of our collar by our opponents, we were able to hold on for victory. We now face Adare in Mick Neville Park next Friday night at 8pm in the county final!

TG4 GOAL OF THE YEAR: Kyle Hayes’ spectacular goal against Tipperary in the Munster Final is one of those nominated for TG4’s Goal of the Year for 2021. You can vote for the goal on the TG4 website. It will be hard-beaten, as Kyle collected the ball inside his own ’65, ran the pitch, beating a number of Tipperary defenders, hopping the ball off the sod twice, before finishing brilliantly with his hurley turned the wrong way around! Certainly one of the greatest goals ever scored in a Munster Final but the type of quality that Kyle consistently produces.

KILDIMO/PALLASKENRY GAA & CAMOGIE FRIDAY NIGHT ACADEMY: There were huge numbers in attendance at our Friday Night Lights academy programme in Kilcornan Hall & Astro again last Friday! All players also went home for the Toy Show with a treat bag in hand! Many thanks to our guest coaches and all our superb regular coaches! The academy programme covers skill development, fun games, fundamental movement and more and is suitable for children from U-7 all the way up to U-17, with different time slots for the various ages and is set to continue until Friday, December 17!

CLUB LOTTO: The winning numbers in this week’s lotto draw were 9, 17, 29, 31. There was no winner of the overall draw.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

PREMIER INTERMEDIATE HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 1-17 Courcey Rovers 1-18 On Saturday 11 December 2021 in the TUS Gaelic Grounds our Premier Intermediate Hurlers played what was the last game of the year in the Munster Club Semi Final against an equally strong Courcey Rovers from Cork.

A crowd of over 800 supporters arrived to watch the game and they were not disappointed in the highs and lows this game brought. For a full match report - see page 37

Well done to our players and management who have not disappointed us this year, they now play Senior in 2022 which after a much earned break they will be back training for in the new year. Thank you for all the work you have done, we look forward to next year to get out and support you.

U8 CAMOGIE : Our U8s finished up the camogie season for 2021 and they weren’t too happy about it, but thankfully the distraction of the upcoming Late Late Toy Show helped!!!

This is a fantastic bunch of kiddos who are great ambassadors of the club. Their coaches are going to take a well-deserved break over the Christmas and will be back with a bang in the new year!! Roll on 2022!

U10 CAMOGIE : Our U10s rounded off a very enjoyable and productive year with their medal presentation in the University of Limerick North Campus?

Smiles all round throughout the night, and they are already counting down the days to their return in 2022! Thanks to all these girls' parents for continuing to encourage their camogie journey and of course all the coaches and volunteers that make the training a positive, fun and educational environment for this fantastic constellation of stars! See you all in 2022!

U12 CAMOGIE:Our U12s also finished up the year in UL with a mini blitz followed by a much-anticipated medal presentation (where the Regina Long Cup also made an appearance!)

This group of girls are a credit to the club and their families. They continue to grow from strength to strength and take on every challenge that comes their way with a big smile on their faces! Don’t ever lose it girls! See you all in 2022!

2022 NEW MEMBERS :While both players and coaches are taking a well-deserved break for the Christmas period, we want to remind you that we will all be back with bells on in the new year to welcome the return of our current members, but also NEW MEMBERS! Please don't hesitate to contact us should your daughter have any interest in becoming a member - you won't regret it! Why not come watch a training session from the side-lines, talk to the coach and take it from there!

PALLASGREEN

JUVENILE CLUB AGM: The AGM of the Pallasgreen Juvenile GAA Club took take place in the Community Centre last Saturday evening before a sizeable attendance. Elected officers for the year 2022 are as follows; Chairman Patrick Blackwell, Secretary Aidan Foley. Treasurer to be elected in the coming at first committee meeting. Outgoing secretary Jimmy Hourigan gave a comprehensive and detailed report on the club’s happenings during 2021, from three years up to seventeen he thanked everyone involved including parents, coaches and the players, the highlight was the U13 hurlers reaching the county final only to be defeated narrowly after a replay. He said the club was very proud for all the players who donned the county jersey during the year, a testament of the talent available within the club. He thanked all who he has worked with over the past ten years and wished everyone the very best in a bright future for the club. Treasurer Aidan Foley delivered a very healthy balance sheet to put the club in a good financial position for the coming season. Chairman Patrick Blackwell reiterated the report of the secretary and appreciated all the help from everyone during the year and especially with the restricted times we’re in during the pandemic. He mentioned also the work going on in the camogie sector and with big numbers and bit more effort would make the club very vibrant going forward.

U21 HURLING COUNTY SEMI FINAL: Just short of an hour before midnight when this titanic battle with Dromin/Athlacca ended last Wednesday night in Maguires Field UL as Sarsfield’s and Dromin/Athlacca battled it out for a place in the County U21 B final. This game has everything heart determination and a never say die attitude. On a cold bitter night the fare on offer distracted from the elements as both teams served up a belter of a game. The score at half time read Dromin 0-10 Sarsfield’s 0-6. Sarsfield’s came more into the game in the second half and points from Colm McMahon and a long range point from goalkeeper Jack Franklin plus a super score from Brian O’Grady had us leading by the narrowest of margins, but Dromin levelled with a point and the full time scored finished 0-15 each in a welter of excitement. The first period of extra time Sarsfield’s got off to the better start with points from Colm McMahon and Brian O’Grady 0-17 to 0-15. A superb goal by Brian O’Grady has us perfectly placed 1-17 to 0-18 but Dromin never relinguished and kept the scoreboard ticking over and Sarsfield’s led by the minimum at extra break 1-18 to 0-20. Unfortunately Sarsfield’s could only add another point to their tally as the southern side tacked on five unanswered points to reach the final on a scoreline 0-25 to 1-19. Well done to both teams for serving up a wonderful tussle on a cold December night. Sarsfield’s; Jack Franklin(0-1), Eoin O’Dea, Alan Hanley, Robert Corbett, Keelin O’Dea(0-1), Kyran O’Donnell(0-1), Timmy Dillon, Robbie Holmes, Brian O’Grady(1-4), Aaron Greene, Colm McMahon(0-10), David O’Connell, Conor McCormack, Donnocha Looby(0-2), Josh McMahon. Subs; Conor Linnane, Alex Murphy Ryan.

LGFA AGM: The Pallasgreen LGFA AGM takes place on this Sunday evening December 12th online via ZOOM at 8.30pm. Anyone who wishes to attend the AGM must email pallasgreen.limerick@lgfa.ie

MEMBERSHIP: Membership to be paid before 31st May 2022, Non Player €20 and players €30.

CHRISTMAS DRAW: The club are holding a Monster Christmas Draw with valuable prizes including €250 voucher for the Woodlands House Adare, €150 voucher for the Pallas Bar & Bistro etc. Please contact any club member to join draw, all support is greatly appreciated.

PALLASGREEN GAA LOTTO RESULTS: No winner Monday December 11 draw. Numbers drawn were: 2, 15, 27 & 28. Lucky Dips Breda Barry, Tommy Ryan C/o Powers, Tracy Hourigan, Lars 7, & Marie Gammell, Reask . Lotto is now online, please see Facebook page for further details.

KNOCKANE GAA LOTTO RESULTS: No Winner Monday December 11 draw. Numbers drawn were: 1, 4, 23 & 26. Lucky Dips: Famous 4, Bradley Thompson, May O’Keeffe, Liam O’Dea. Seller’s Prize Paschal O’Connell.

PATRICKSWELL

ALL-STAR AWARDS: Congratulations to Cian Lynch and Diarmaid Byrnes, who were named as 2021 Hurling All-Stars. In addition, Cian Lynch was named as Hurler of the Year for a second time. The club and community are immensely proud of your achievements.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING: The club's Annual General Meeting took place remotely this year due to Covid-19. Secretary Aedin Foley delivered a comprehensive review of the year to date. Aedin noted that there had been high hopes to return to normal in 2021. Unfortunately, the continued threat from Covid-19 made this impossible. Despite the restrictions imposed, the club remained unified and worked together to battle through another hard year. Regrettably, there were no social events during 2021 and major fundraising opportunities had to be parked. The Secretary highlighted the remarkable growth in membership to 482 members, with 197 children included in that count.

The Secretary congratulated Cian Lynch, Diarmaid Byrnes and Aaron Gillane for their great success in 2021. She also recognised the trojan work of John Kiely, the Limerick set-up and the County Board. In addition to senior hurling, she congratulated every player that had represented Limerick on the inter-county stage.

The Covid-19 pandemic took its toll on the ability of the Juvenile and Camogie clubs to run. When play resumed, the training was excellent quality and extremely well operated. The Parish League was held on a glorious November day at the University of Limerick, where dozens of children showcased their skills and development.

She thanked her fellow officers, the Committee and the management of every team. In closing, Aedin highlighted the immense community spirit in Patrickswell and wished everyone a merry Christmas and peaceful New Year.

Afterwards, Michael McDermott delivered his 2021 Treasurer's Report. The club finances were in good shape, despite the limitations enforced by Covid-19.

On the infrastructure front, the Chairman promised sensible and prudent development in 2022. There is no desire to saddle the club with debts that it cannot afford to service in future. The next stage is to focus on the pitch and lighting in a measured way. John thanked the anonymous donors for their support and paid tribute to John O'Meara, Sean Chaplin, Eoin Foley, James Mann and the support team for their work with the senior hurlers.

In closing, John thanked a wide range of people - the various team managements, President P.J. O'Grady, the committee, Paddy Carrig for the continued growth in membership, Gloria O'Grady for her work on the Finance committee, PRO James McCarthy, Bridget Mann, the Weekly Lotto team of Maurice Fitzgerald, Tommy Reidy, Seamus O'Riordan, Tom O'Brien for field maintenance, the County Final Programme team of Brendan Cawley, Michael Joyce and James McCarthy - and Bernard Hayes for his years of service as Assistant Secretary and Club Limerick Draw coordinator. The election of officers was ratified as follows - Chairman John McDermott, Vice-Chairman Seamus O'Riordan, Secretary Aedin Foley, Assistant Secretary vacant, Treasurer Michael McDermott, Assistant Treasurer Gloria O'Grady, PRO James McCarthy, Registrar Paddy Carrig, Cultural and Irish Language Officer Muirne Bennis, Welfare Officer vacant.

CLUB LOTTO: The Club Lotto draw on Monday December 6 was not won. The numbers drawn were 1, 2, 3 and 19. The bonus number was 13. The €100 Lucky Dip was won by Julie Darcy (Senior) and the €20 prizes were claimed by Mia Carroll, Audrey Herbert, Harry Smith, Therese Hayes and Jim McNamara. This week's jackpot is €10,600.

SOUTH LIBERTIES

UNDERAGE ACADEMY :The Final night of our Street Leagues is this coming Friday Night December 17th.

It promises to be great fun and excitement for everyone so make sure you are there in time. We have prizes for each of the winning teams and also medals for all the kids, with some other goodies too.

The U7 age group time will be 6.15pm to 6.45pm with medal presentation straight after.

The U9 age group time will be 7pm to 7.45pm with medal presentation after.

The U11/U13 Shield Final is 8.15pm and the Cup League Final will be 8.45pm with medal presentation for both winning teams at 9.15pm.

Our U9 age group will do a pre-match MARCH all together before throw-in (as matches are being played concurrently,

Our U11/U13 groups will do a pre-match MARCH before each final (as matches are being played separately, one after the other.

Looking forward to what we anticipate being a fun-filled evening to finish off our academy for 2021.

PwC All-Stars Awards: Last Thursday morning December 9th, phones were buzzing all around Limerick shortly after 7am, when the 2021 Hurling All-Stars were announced and none more so than in the surrounding Parishes of South Liberties GAA Club. We never once doubted that Barry Nash was going to be a deserved recipient. The opening narrative on RTE by Seamus O’Rourke was soul touching to listen to and watch, especially when Declan Nash appeared on screen powering up the pitch and straight to his nephew Barry scoring his magnificent point in the 2021 All Ireland Final from his position at corner back. Barry’s interview later in the show was powerful showing our grounds at Dooley Park firstly and then his honest and grounded nature. And for our other All-Star heroes Joe Mc Kenna, Pat Hartigan and Eamon Grimes to be shown and mentioned was such a proud moment for the Club. So yet, we can again speak in terms of Barry Nash being one of our elite members that we are so proud of within our Historic Club.

Quiz: Míle buíochas Barry agus Comhghairdeas o chroí leat. South Liberties “Where in the Parish” Social Media on-line quiz.

There has been much amusement and anticipation around the parish in relation to our 12 days of Christmas Quiz “Where in the Parish is”. Remember, all the 12 questions will be on our social media sites of Facebook and Instagram on Thursday morning early. Click on the link, enter your name and mobile number, and type in all your 12 answers. There will be a prize for the funniest answer to question 12 and a fabulous hamper for the overall winner, kindly sponsored by John Cooney. The winner will be announced Friday Morning and they can be presented with the prize at our Underage Academy on Friday night. So, remember, you must fill in all your answers online. Good Luck to everyone.

Road Hurling :Anyone wanting to participate in our inaugural Road Hurling tournament, which consists of teams of 3 at €40 a team, can click on the blue button on the top of our Facebook Page which says, “Sign Up”, click on our BIO on Instagram or log onto our website.

Registration will begin at 10am on Monday 27th December outside the club house, where teas/coffees/scones will be available. The route will be towards Ballysheedy from Dooley Park, turn right to Bushy Island and finish at The Four Elms. The road will be closed off along the route to traffic and we will have stewards along the way.

The prizes for each category can be seen on our Social Media pages.

Elm Court Service Station in Ballyneety is stocking the 25th Anniversary edition of “The Green and White” magazine, which features a piece written by Liam O Brien, of “Cuimhnigh ar Luimneach Face Book” page, showing Joe Mc Kenna, on the National Hurling League Final of 1984. There are also photos inside of Barry Nash and Paula Donnelly. Also for sale is Limerick’s James Ryan book for all our young athletes called “Sure Tog out anyway”, some 1973 Retro limited edition number plates will be back in stock next Thursday, so get any of the above for Christmas before they are all gone.

ST KIERANS

ANNUAL MEETING: Saint Kieran's GAA club held their annual general meeting online on Friday December 10, on the Microsoft team’s site. Chairman David Woulfe welcomed all 32, and the various reports and addresses were dealt with during an upbeat and positive meeting.

During his address David touched on many aspects of the club and the condensed playing season since last June. It was a far more successful year with honours won at underage in both hurling and football and a County Minor A football title. The junior A hurlers and Minor B hurlers reached their County finals and the Under 21 football team were very close drawing with eventual winners Father Casey's in the group match.

David paid tribute to the very committed volunteers who coached and mentored the teams. Donal Mc Enery and the Bord Na Nóg were thanked for the work they are doing with the underage players. The Cúl Camp was a success, and the Covid officers Aisling Hayes, Deirdre Ambrose, and the various team supervisors were thanked. Darragh Treacy at Senior, Craig Mc Inness and Cormac Murphy Minor and all club players who represented the county were thanked.

David also dealt with the distribution of tickets for club and county matches, thanking Secretary Ivan Neary, for his work behind the scenes. The Lottery with Ardagh Development Association continued to work well, and more people were playing online. He paid tribute to Deirdre Ambrose for setting up a Rounder's team, who won a Shield competition in Mallow.

Hurling for sisters for the 5 to 12 age group commenced on November 7 and attracted upwards of 50 girls over the period to Sunday December 5. He thanked the people involved in looking after the playing fields in Coolcappa and Ardagh. He wished Owen Hayes senior a speedy recovery and looked forward to seeing the injured players back in action next year. He thanked his fellow officers and looked forward with confidence to 2022.

Financially it was a challenging year for the club, who entered 2021 in the black but exited in the red. This was due mainly to the lack of the Christmas Draw in 2020 and the church gate collection. The numbers in the Limerick Development draw were up, and all who gave sponsorship were thanked. The various club membership rates for 2022 will rise by € 5, and the online club force is proving very successful. All the club officers, development draw promoters, club force personnel, and the front line staff around the locality were also thanked. Club officers who got married were recognised for their service and dedication, and sympathy passed to members who suffered bereavements.

The following officers were elected to run the club in 2022. Chairman David Woulfe, Vice-Chairman Chris Madigan, Secretary Ivan Neary, Ass-Secretary Owen Hayes, Treasurer Tom Harnett, Ass-Treasurer Ian Mackessy, PRO Owen Hayes, Children's Officer Deirdre Ambrose, Irish Officer John Hough. Health and Wellbeing and Covid Officer Aisling Hayes, County Board Delegates David Woulfe and Owen Hayes senior. The same club committee was put in place (no meetings held during 2021) and the football and hurling management teams for 2022 apart from Junior A hurling and Junior B football were reappointed.



Road hurling: The Charity Road Hurling competition will be held on Monday December 27, if Covid-19 allows. All funds raised on the day will be donated to two charities Milford Hospice Limerick and Temple Street Hospital Dublin. It is a very enjoyable event, and growing in popularity each year, and all support will be greatly appreciated. It did not take place last year due to Covid but a go fund me page was organised, and a donation made to the chosen charities Milford and Pieta House.

All who assisted and supported the club during the year were thanked. It is intended to run a Last Man standing competition in January and a Scrap metal collection in autumn. The annual Operation Transformation walks will commence again in early January. The Board Na Nóg will hold their AGM shortly. The meeting concluded with the Chairman wishing all a happy Christmas and thoughts turned to the new playing season.