Search

11 Dec 2021

Extra-time heartbreak for Mungret-St Pauls in Munster club IHC clash

Extra-time heartbreak for Mungret-St Pauls in Munster club IHC clash

Action from Mungret-St Paul's Munster club IHC meeting with Courcey Rovers, of Cork, at TUS Gaelic Grounds on Saturday Pic: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

John Redington

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Courcey Rovers 1-18 Mungret-St Paul's 1-17 AET

(1-13 to 0-16 after 60 minutes)

TASTING their first provincial championship fare in 16 years in the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Saturday, Mungret-St Paul's never quite found the fire that delivered them the Limerick intermediate hurling title six weeks ago.

Cork senior hurler Seán Twomey's goal shot Courcey Rovers into a first-minute lead and they were never headed after that despite Paul O'Brien's free off the last puck of normal time sending the Munster semi-final into an twenty extra minutes from which they emerged as 1-18 to 1-17 winners.

Courcey's best efforts came in the first half as they led 1-6 to 0-4 at the water break and extended it to 1-9 to 0-7 at the interval.

With the breeze behind them, the home team ground themselves back into contention to trail 1-12 to 0-12 at the second water break and, as Courcey's previous dominance in the middle third ran out of legs, O'Brien's free tied the scores at 1-13 to 0-16 after 60 minutes.

Neither side could gain an advantage during the first extra period which ended at 1-14 to 0-17. But with both sides dead on their feet in the heavy conditions, the Corkmen found that extra inspiration to shoot four points in the last five minutes, too late for sub Chams Jagana's to rescue Mungret's cause with a flashing goal off the last action of the game.

SCORERS: COURCEY ROVERS: Seán Twomey 1-2, Richard Sweetman 0-5 (3 frees), Ronan Nyhan, Stephen Nyhan (2 frees), Jerry O'Neill, Aidan O'Donovan, John McCarthy 0-2 each, Tadhg O'Sullivan 0-1; MUNGRET-ST PAUL'S: Paul O'Brien 0-7 (5 frees, 1 sideline cut), Niall Mulcahy, Brian Barry 0-3 each, Chams Jagana 1-0, Rory Duff 0-2, Conor Hellewell, Cian O'Brien 0-1 each. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media