Fr Casey's celebrate Limerick Premier U21 football final success

Fr Casey's players celebrate their Limerick Premier U21 football final win over Galbally on Friday night Picture: Keith Wiseman
RECENT success at minor moved another step forward for Fr Casey's when they recovered the Limerick Premier Under-21 crown with a 2-13 to 0-12 victory over Galbally in Mick Neville Park on Friday evening.
A blistering start that saw them lead by an unanswered 1-2 within minutes on the back of Rory O'Brien's goal looked to have set them for a comprehensive win.
However, once Galbally began finding their front men, the gap had narrowed to 1-4 to 0-4 by the water break.
The Fealesiders recovered their poise when play resumed to lead by 1-7 to 0-5 at half-time but were then hit by a Galbally roll on the resumption.
Led by Eoghan O'Mahony in the middle, they equalised as Josh Dineen struck his third score in a row before Morgan Scannell restore Abbeyfeale's lead at 1-8 to 0-10 at the second water break.
When the Glensmen drew level again regulation minutes to go, the momentum looked to be behind them. But that was as good as it got.
As they pressed forward iin search of the lead, gaps opened at the back, Casey's pointed twice on the break and, when sub Ronan Quirke grabbed their second goal just before the end of normal time, it finished off what, up to then, had been an enthralling contest.
SCORERS: FR CASEYS: Dylan Quirke 0-5 (3 frees), Rory O'Brien, Ronan Quirke 1-0 each; Martin Coughlan, Morgan Scannell 0-2 each, DJ Stack, Marc Nolan, Eoghan O'Sullivan, Sean Kilbridge 0-1 each; GALBALLY: Josh Dineen 0-5 (3 frees), Eoin O'Mahony 0-4 (2 frees), Dylan O'Shea 0-2, Paddy Kennedy 0-1.
