Warm tributes paid to Na Piarsaigh GAA club stalwart Mike Broderick

A WARM tribute has been paid to Na Piarsaigh GAA club stalwart Mike Broderick, who has passed away following a short illness.

Mike, who was 66 and lived in the North Circular Road, had a variety of different roles with the Caherdavin club, serving as a treasurer and a registrar at committee level.

On the field, he managed the under-16 hurlers to a county title in 1999 and the under-21 side to local honours in 2004.

The current chairman of Na Piarsaigh Risteard O Flaherty described him as "a very honest, genuine person".

"He had a lovely manner with everyone across the board. It was a connection we will always be grateful for in Na Piarsaigh.

Every time our paths would cross, it would be an uplifting experience," Risteard said.

Everything Mike did, he added, was for the good of the sky-blues.

"There was no ego with Mike. He just enjoyed what he was doing and saw the bigger picture. He saw what it was doing in Na Piarsaigh and the community. This was his pure motivation. Everything was coming from a pure desire.... There was no ulterior motive other than to see Na Piarsaigh improve in any way we could," added the chairman.

"I found him to be a very principled man. He put a lot of thought and insight into looking at the overall picture. Whatever decision he was involved with, you always knew he was coming with what he felt was the best interests of the club - that was his driving motivation. And trying to do it in a manner empathetic to all parties involved," Risteard said.

It was a testament to Mike's popularity across the northside that many people descended on Na Piarsaigh's clubhouse at Elm Drive to enjoy a drink in his honour last Saturday, the day after his funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary Church at the Ennis Road.

Mike, who died in Milford Hospice, was laid to rest at at Castlemungret Cemetery

He's sadly missed by his loving wife Julie, children Ciarán and Niamh, adored grandchildren Orlaith, Cathal and Conor, son-in-law Peter, Ciarán’s partner Rubi, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle, aunt, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May he rest in peace.