Three Limerick sides learn last 32 FAI Junior Cup draw

Holders Fairview Rangers have been drawn at home to Clonmel Town in the fifth round of the FAI Junior Cup
THE draw has been made for the fifth round of the FAI Centenary Junior Cup which includes three Limerick sides.
FAI Junior Cup holders Fairview Rangers have been drawn at home to Clonmel Town, of Tipperary, in the fifth round of the prestigious competition which will be held on the weekend of Sunday, January 16.
The two other Limerick sides still in contention to win the Cup have been drawn away from home at the last 32 stage.
Pike Rovers face a trip to Co Kildare side, Athy Town, while Regional will travel to Co Galway to take on Athenry.
FAI Junior Cup fifth round draw:
St Michael's v Aungier Celtic
Oliver Bond v Carbury
North End v Booth Road Celtic/Muirhevnamor FC
Fairview Rangers v Clonmel Town
Athy Town v Pike Rovers
Westport v Peake Villa
Salthill Devon v Mervue
Ballinasloe v Ballyheane
Villa FC v Boyle Celtic
Athenry v Regional
Grattan v Tolka Rovers
Freebooters v Cobh Wanderers
Moyne Rangers v Crumlin
Ballymun v Ennis Town
Waterford Hibs v Coachford
Yellowstone Celtic v Avenue Utd
Freckles Preschool were donated this handcrafted sign to place near their fairy tree garden in October.
Leah and her brother Noah Quish, from Monaleen at the launch of the new initiative that will help Limerick families.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.