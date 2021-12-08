Search

08 Dec 2021

Three Limerick sides learn last 32 FAI Junior Cup draw

Holders Fairview Rangers have been drawn at home to Clonmel Town in the fifth round of the FAI Junior Cup

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE draw has been made for the fifth round of the FAI Centenary Junior Cup which includes three Limerick sides.

FAI Junior Cup holders Fairview Rangers have been drawn at home to Clonmel Town, of Tipperary, in the fifth round of the prestigious competition which will be held on the weekend of Sunday, January 16.

The two other Limerick sides still in contention to win the Cup have been drawn away from home at the last 32 stage.

Pike Rovers face a trip to Co Kildare side, Athy Town, while Regional will travel to Co Galway to take on Athenry.

FAI Junior Cup fifth round draw:

St Michael's v Aungier Celtic

Oliver Bond v Carbury

North End v Booth Road Celtic/Muirhevnamor FC

Fairview Rangers v Clonmel Town

Athy Town v Pike Rovers

Westport v Peake Villa

Salthill Devon v Mervue

Ballinasloe v Ballyheane

Villa FC v Boyle Celtic

Athenry v Regional

Grattan v Tolka Rovers

Freebooters v Cobh Wanderers

Moyne Rangers v Crumlin

Ballymun v Ennis Town

Waterford Hibs v Coachford

Yellowstone Celtic v Avenue Utd

