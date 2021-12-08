Search

08 Dec 2021

Munster Rugby may be able to call upon players out of quarantine for Wasps clash

Munster Rugby may call upon players just out of quarantine for Wasps clash

Munster Rugby head coach Johann van Graan

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Rugby head coach Johann van Graan has said it is possible that a number of players who have been self-isolating since their return home from South Africa a week ago could be involved in their matchday squad to face Wasps in their Heineken Champions Cup opener on Sunday in Coventry, 3.15pm.

The province did confirm today that there had been a number of positive Covid-19 cases among the 34-strong party that  arrived back into Ireland a week ago.

Some 14 players and coaching staff from Munster remain in a quarantine hotel in Cape Town after testing positive for Covid-19. It is hoped that this group will be able to return back to Ireland by Friday or Saturday.

Academy head Ian Costello has been looking after preparations for Sunday's game with Wasps on the ground, taking charge of Munster training at the High Performance Centre in UL which includes a group of experienced Ireland internationals and members of the province's Academy.

Head coach Johann van Graan said it is possible that some members of the playing squad who returned home from South Africa last week could be available to feature in the Champions Cup this weekend.

"There will potentially be certain players available," Van Graan said from his hotel room as he continues to quarantine following his return from South Africa a week ago.

"We've got to announce a team on Friday afternoon, we've still got to go and get through training after that, so anything is possible at this stage.

"All I will say is that Public Health has been excellent in assisting us. There's a full PCR testing programme going on.

"But the main message from myself and all the coaches this week is that the whole focus is on the players in the HPC. If we need any assistance in terms of selection, we will give that but you have to also look at the bigger picture here.

"Guys have been sitting in their hotel rooms for almost two weeks, at home. Some players are sick, others aren't. It hasn't been ideal but we are putting all our effort into the players at the HPC. If we can and need to, we will assist from the outside."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media