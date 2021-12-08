Munster Rugby may be able to call upon players out of quarantine for Wasps clash

MUNSTER Rugby head coach Johann van Graan has said it is possible that a number of players who have been self-isolating since their return home from South Africa a week ago could be involved in their matchday squad to face Wasps in their Heineken Champions Cup opener on Sunday in Coventry, 3.15pm.

The province did confirm today that there had been a number of positive Covid-19 cases among the 34-strong party that arrived back into Ireland a week ago.

Some 14 players and coaching staff from Munster remain in a quarantine hotel in Cape Town after testing positive for Covid-19. It is hoped that this group will be able to return back to Ireland by Friday or Saturday.

Academy head Ian Costello has been looking after preparations for Sunday's game with Wasps on the ground, taking charge of Munster training at the High Performance Centre in UL which includes a group of experienced Ireland internationals and members of the province's Academy.

Head coach Johann van Graan said it is possible that some members of the playing squad who returned home from South Africa last week could be available to feature in the Champions Cup this weekend.

"There will potentially be certain players available," Van Graan said from his hotel room as he continues to quarantine following his return from South Africa a week ago.

"We've got to announce a team on Friday afternoon, we've still got to go and get through training after that, so anything is possible at this stage.

"All I will say is that Public Health has been excellent in assisting us. There's a full PCR testing programme going on.

"But the main message from myself and all the coaches this week is that the whole focus is on the players in the HPC. If we need any assistance in terms of selection, we will give that but you have to also look at the bigger picture here.

"Guys have been sitting in their hotel rooms for almost two weeks, at home. Some players are sick, others aren't. It hasn't been ideal but we are putting all our effort into the players at the HPC. If we can and need to, we will assist from the outside."