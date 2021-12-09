Search

09 Dec 2021

Betting Column: Toulouse can retain Heineken Champions Cup

Betting Column: Toulouse can retain Heineken Champions Cup

Toulouse and France scrum-half Antoine Dupont

THE 2021/2022 Heineken Champions Cup kicks-off this Friday night and promises to be a hugely exciting competition.

Fingers crossed that the Covid-19 pandemic doesn't spoil things further by causing more games to be cancelled this season.

Already we know that the Scarlets have forfeited Saturday’s Champions Cup opener against Bristol as they are unable to safely field a team after, just like Munster, being hit by Covid-19 while in South Africa for URC fixtures.

The shortened four-game nature of the pool stages of this season's Heineken Champions Cup means there is little margin for error for sides hoping to advance to the knock-out stages in the spring.

Munster, set to field a side with a mixture of Irish internationals and Academy players, kick-off their campaign for glory against Wasps at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Sunday, 3.15pm.

Heading the betting market for this season's Heineken Cup are holders Toulouse best price 7/2 followed by Leinster at 4/1. The two sides deserve their place at the head of the market. Preference is for Toulouse, to retain the title however, if only just.

Betting Advice

Toulouse, Heineken Champions Cup 2021/2022, 7/2

