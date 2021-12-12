Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

National Juvenile Uneven Age & Novice XC Championships

ONLY a few Limerick athletes travelled to Gowran, Co Kilkenny for this fixture. Best placed was Darragh Whelan of Limerick AC who was 6th in the Boys U11.

He was also part of the Munster team who won provincial championship. Also congratulations to Leah Moloney who was part of the Irish Schools Combined Events U17 Team who took silver in the overall team event in the Emirates Arena Glasgow.

Border Half Marathon

There was a high quality field for the third staging of the Border Half which started and finished in Corbally near the Clare-Limerick Border.

Athletes travelled from across Munster for this event which now seems established in the Athletics Calendar. It was won by Tindor Moldovn in a time of 1:08:26.

Moldovn led from the 5K Mark and opened up a large gap which he maintained. His closest challenger was Bilboa’s John Kinsella who was second for the second week in a row in 1:09:04.

Former Dooneen and Limerick AC athlete but now Dublin based Colm Turner completed the podium in a time of 1:11:01. John McKeogh (1:11:23) and Fergus Nugent (1:14:47) were 4th and 5th. Dermot Kearns has been in excellent form and that continued with a fine 6th place in a time of 1:15:10. Paul Fitzgerald (Limerick AC) was 7th in 1:15:22.

Siobhan O’Doherty, of Borrisokane, was the women’s winner in a time of 1:25:06. She was followed in second by Ailbhe McDaid in 1:26:17 with Laura Rooney taking the Bronze medal in 1:27:34. Sinéad Oakes Higgins was 4th (1:29:01) and Dooneen’s Clare Coleman was first Limerick woman in 5th in 1:30:49, 6th Dolores Duffy (Watergrass Hill) 1:28:40.

Selected others included Owen Ryan (Limerick AC) 1:18:12, Niall Harris (1:21:12), Niall Bennis (1:23:00) Cian Aherne (1:25:25) and Karen Raine (1:34:56) all Dooneen AC, Mike Sheehy (9th in 1:16:40) John Whitaker (1:23:41) and Patricia Collins (2:02:41) all of West Limerick AC.

Gerry Prendergast (1:37:43) Caitríona Farrell and Yvonne Casey (both 1:54:47) represented An Brú. Martin McCabe (1:30:49), Mick McCarthy (1:33:50) and Helen Meehan (1:41:55) ran well for Bilboa, while Krzysztof Sikorski (1:23:17), Tony McMahon (1:30:31 and 1st M60) and Nuala Collins (1:55:58) ran for Kilmallock.

The Border Half contains many notorious climbs and tests everyone. Well done to all athletes, the many volunteers and of course the organisers.

Clares Wish 10K

In the Clares Wish 10km Fun Run in Kilmallock Donie Dwane (Kilmallock AC) was 3rd overall in 41 minutes. An Brú’s Kate Bobka was 1st woman in 44:02 with clubmate Helen Hartigan second.

Parkrun

At Newcastle West first finishers were Aogán MacDomhnaill (17:11) and Orla Cusack (23:14). JJ Cremin (18:23) and Sheila Clavin (23:14) were fastest in Mungret with Thomas McCarthy (18:20) and UL’s Anne MacPhail (20:20) best at UL.

Fixtures

The European Senior Cross Country Championships take place next Sunday in Abbotstown, Dublin. Bill Fox Memorial 10K, Sunday 9th January, Kilfinane Tom Walsh Memorial 10K Run, 5 Mile walk, Sunday 16th January Adare 10K 2022, Sunday 27th February