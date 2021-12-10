Search

10 Dec 2021

Limerick Powerlifting Club members excel at World Championships

Limerick Powerlifting Club members excel at World Championships

Members of Limerick Powerlifting Club excelled at the World Powerlifting Championships in Portugal

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick.rabbitts@iconicnews.ie

A LIMERICK sporting club has been put on the world map again excelling in the World Powerlifting Championships.

The Limerick Powerlifting Club, based in the old factories on the city's southside, supplied six members to the Irish team at the tournament in Portugal.

Between them, they won eight gold medals, plus the title of best master lifter, the absolute overall winner title, while they also smashed four world records to boot.

Two of these records were broken by Darragh O'Keeffe who is just 18 years old, and he scored a gold medal into the process. Amazingly, he was not even the youngest medalist at the competition, with Oisin Smith, 16, winning the top prize in his category.

Ireland's most decorated powerlifter, Shane Brodie was celebrating on the double, as he took gold in both the open category and the masters category.

Martin O'Mahony lifted in the master category, making his international debut - and he managed to score gold also! Another debutant, Mark Cosgrove was another gold winner in the team, with Ray Foley getting over a slow start to put himself on the top step of the podium too.

He later followed it up with a second gold medal. Team Ireland was given great encouragement and help in the warm up by one of the Limerick Powerlifting Club's coaches Jamie Hogan who travelled across to Portugal. He was joined by family and friends of the participants, who Shane said offered 'unbelievable support.'

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media