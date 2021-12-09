Move to resurrect Limerick inter-pub pool tournament

A NORTHSIDE man is seeking to resurrect the former inter-pub pool tournaments in the city.

Martin Doyle, who lives in Clareview, organised a battle on the baize between locals of Fitzgerald's Pub in Thomondgate and the Bar at Na Piarsaigh.

While Fitzgerald's edged the contest on the night, pool was the real winner, with a return game set to take place this month in Na Piarsaigh.

And Martin is hoping to start a league with a number of other pubs across Limerick. “I said it to Billy [Fitzgerald, proprietor of Fitzgerald's] one night about organising a pool competition among three or four pubs.

“I mentioned a couple of names including the bar at Na Piarsaigh, and he said he didn't realise they had a a pool table, and he said why not start off with Fitzgerald's v Na Piarsaigh. So we decided to go ahead with it,” he explained.

“I was originally thinking four pubs, but the current situation with the Covid-19, it's hard to plan ahead with anything. But we decided to go ahead with this. It's best to start small,” he added.

In the run up to the first pool night, Billy Fitzgerald said there has been a renewed interest in the game.

“It's amazing, the pool thing had died off a bit. But this has revitalised it. I've never seen so many guys so enthusiastic about playing pool! The craic and banter between the guys, it's great to see it back,” he said.

“Hopefully it will be a success, and if the banter this week is anything to go by, there will be great nights,” added the publican.

Ahead of the recent first game, Billy predicted a win for his bar, pointing out: “Na Piarsaigh have had all their luck on the hurling field - the pool room is our forte.

“They'll have their work cut out!”

However, Na Piarsaigh's trophy cabinet is bare this year, so the men from Caherdavin hope to gain revenge for their beating in Thomondgate, and bring home a new perpetual trophy which has been inaugurated.

For Martin, it's a case of being stuck in the middle somewhat - although he lined out as team captain for Na Piarsaigh last week.

“I'd be panicky enough, because I drink in Fitzgeralds and work in Na Piarsaigh. So win lose or draw, I could be looking for a new local or a new job,” he laughed.

“We used to have the soccer tournaments, the pool tournaments and the darts tournaments between the pubs. You never see that kind of stuff any more.

So it's an an excuse for two different pubs to come together, get to know each other and have the craic,” he added.

There's a charity element to the game, with all proceeds going to Cliona's Foundation, which provides assistance to families with critically and terminally ill children.

Each pool player pays €10 to enter, and Billy will round this up to €200 to give to the charity, which is located in Plassey.