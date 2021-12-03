Limerick Leader weekly Golf Club Notes

BALLYBUNION

MEN'S COMPETITIONS: 14 Hole Turkey Men’s Fourball 5 clubs, 21st November, Cashen Course; 1st Shay Downes (8) & Gerard Enright (17) 37pts; 2nd Padraig Murphy (14) & Dan Sheehan (16) 37pts; 3rd John Maher (8) & Des O’Donnell (9) 36pts

FIXTURES: Sunday 5th December, Henry Sheahan Enterprises Mixed Scramble, Old Course; Sunday 5th December, Henry Sheahan Enterprises Mixed Scramble, Cashen Course.

LADIES: Ladies Competitions: Ballybunion Golf Club Ladies Christmas Hamper 14 Hole Scramble Competition Sponsored by Spar Listowel, 20th November, Cashen Course; 1st Teresa Cronin (22), Marie Benn (33), Geraldine Gallagher (36) 45.9pts; 2nd Ann Kennelly (19), Mary Hickey Keane (30), Elva Clancy (36) 47.5pts; 3rd Susan Gilmore (12), Ann O’Riordan (26), Ellen Healy (36) 47.6pts.

TUESDAY COMPETITION: Tuesday Competition, 23rd November, Cashen Course: 1st Margaret McAuliffe (30) 32pts; 2nd Clare A Hurley (34) 31pts; 3rd Jeanelle Griffin (32) 31pts.

Tuesday Competition: 27th November, Cashen Course; 1st Marianne Relihan (43) and Muireann O’Sullivan (52) 43pts; 2nd Anne Marie Carroll (16) and Geraldine Gallaher (31) 34pts; 3rd A M Sexton (21) and Marion Kennedy Hogan (17) 33pts.

FIXTURES: Sunday 5th December, Henry Sheahan Enterprises Mixed Scramble, Old Course; Sunday 5th December, Henry Sheahan Enterprises Mixed Scramble, Cashen Course; Tuesday 7th December, Ladies Competition – Old Course.

SENIOR MEN: Senior Men’s Competitions: Senior Men’s Christmas Hamper Competition – Thursday 25th November, Cashen Course; 1st Cameron Steritt (10.2), Noel Kneafsey (18.8), Martin Lucey (19.9) Finbarr Mawe (29.4) 58 ½; 2nd John Kinsella (12.9), Michael Barry (17.2), Brendan Brosnan (21.2), Milie Costello (21.2) 60 ¼; 3rd Joseph O’Connor (12.5), John Shier (19.2), Sean Stack (20.9), Oliver Kearns (24.0) 61 5/8; 4th Brendan Slattery (17.9), Pat Toomey (20.5), Michael P. Donegan (16.8), Gerard Burke (9.7) 63 3/8; 5th Brendan Daly (10.1), Pat Neville (18.9), Declan Lovett (19.9) Pat Murrihy (29.9) 64 ½; 6th Eamon O’Connor (9.6), Tim Nolan (19.1), Rory Flannery (19.9) Colm O’ Callaghan (30.1) 64 ½

FIXTURES: Thursday 2nd December, Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course.

Senior Ladies: Fixtures: Friday 3rd December, Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

BALLYNEETY

MEN'S RESULTS: Winter Singles Categories Result; Overall winner Jason Peevers 40 points; Cat 1 Paudie McNamara 39 points; Cat 2 John B Murphy 39 points; Cat 3 Michael Jones 39 points

AGM: Ladies club AGM Will be held Monday 6th December. Men's club AGM Will be held Tuesday 7th December. Parents club AGM Will be held Monday 13th December. All meetings via Zoom.

SPLIT THE POT: Fundraiser Split the pot; Noel Jackson wins €103. Draw every Tuesday. Only €2.00 to enter.

CASTLETROY

RESULTS: Sunday 28th November, Ladies 12 Holes Singles; 1st Ber Murphy, 17, 24pts back 6; 2nd Maeve Skelly 18 24 pts.

MENS: Men's 14 Hole Singles, 26/27/28 November; 1st Willie Moore, 20, 37pts; 2nd Noel Bermingham, 13, 35pts; Gross Dean McMahon 28pts; 3rd Eoin O'Shea, 31, 33pts.

RESULTS: Ladies 23rd November, 12 Hole Singles; 1st Margaret Ryan, 30, 24pts; 2nd Shirley Real, 4, 22pts; 3rd Dympna Tobin, 18, 21pts.

MENS NEWS: The mens AGM was held last Thursday before a large attendance. Mr Paul Micks was elected Captain on the night with Mr Derek Sheehan elected as his Vice-Captain. Mr Pat O'Sullivan is President for the new season also. Mr Joe Neville retired from committee after an unbelievable term of service as competition secretary, leaving Sean Mernagh the task of filling his shoes.

WINTER LEAGUE: Mens winter league: Week 1 has just finished with nothing between all the teams. Current leaders are team 2 with 94 points.

LADIES WINTER LEAGUE: The ladies winter league has also commenced more details on this next week,

Dates for your diary: Parent club AGM will be held on Thursday 9th December. This will be held by Zoom due to the current Covid situation.

DROMOLAND

RESULTS: Men’s 18 Hole Singles Stableford Weekend 27th & 28th November; 1st Jimmy McManus 42pts; 2nd Gerry McInerney 41pts; 3rd Ryan Enright 40pts; Gross Seamus Cusack (-2) 37pts; 18+ John O'Shaughnessy 39pts

LADIES: Ladies Turkey, Wine Chocolate Competition: 1st Mairead Toomey 20pts; 2nd Leslie O'Flynn 20pts; 3rd Frances Bergin 20pts; 4th Joan Ryan 19pts.

KILRUSH

RESULTS: Kilrush Golf Club Men Results; 22-28 November, Winter Weekly Turkey; 1 John Stapleton (14) 31 pts; 2 Michael Miniter (10) 29 pts; 3 Dan Mulcahy (14) 28 pts.

NEWCASTLE WEST

SENIORS GOLF: Results for Monday, November 29: 1st Tim Roche & Donie O’ Grady, 2nd Richard Naughton & Aidan Phillips.

FIXTURES: Monday, December 6 : 14 hole, 2 ball scramble – draws at 9 am and 9.40 am. The last outing for 2021 will take place on Monday, December 13. Please note: The AGM and Christmas dinner have been deferred until January 2022.