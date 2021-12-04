Betting Column: Nube Negra fancied to land Tingle Creek at Sandown

THE top class National Hunt races continue to come thick and fast in Ireland and the UK, with this weekend being no exception.

Cross-channel, the Betfair Tingle Creek on Saturday at Sandown Park features two Grade One races on the card - the Henry VIII Novices' Chase and The Betfair Tingle Creek Chase.

The Betfair Tingle Creek Chase is one of the key races of the season - steeped in history. The race boasts an impressive list of previous champions with the likes of Desert Orchid, Moscow Flyer, Kauto Star, Sprinter Sacre and Sire De Grugy also on the roll of honour.

The event was first run in 1979 and named in honour of Tingle Creek, a popular racehorse in the 1970s.

The betting for Saturday's stg£150,000 race, which is due off at 2.35pm, is headed by the Willie Mullins-trained 6/4 shot Chacun Pour Soi.

Mullins, who won the race in 2016 with Un De Sceaux, has also entered Energumene.

However, preference for Saturday's race is for 2/1 second favourite Shloer Chase winner Nube Negra who finished ahead of Chacun Pour Soi in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham last March.

Betting Advice:

Nube Negra, Betfair Tingle Creek Chase, 2/1