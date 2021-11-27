Search

27 Nov 2021

WATCH: Limerick's William O'Connor scores thrilling Players Championship win

Cappamore man William O'Connor

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK arrowsmith William O'Connor booked his place in the last 32 stage of the stg£500,000 Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals with a dramatic first round win on Friday night at Butlin's Minehead Resort.

Cappamore man O'Connor O'Connor defied no fewer than 10 x 180 throws from England's Chris Dobey to steal a 6-5 victory and set up a Second Round clash with Krzysztof Ratajski today, Saturday.

O'Connor averaged 96.7 compared to Dobey’s 103, but it’s the indomitable Magpie who held his nerve best to advance to the next round of the prestigious event. 

Thirty five-year-old O'Connor has a PDC world ramking of 42.

The Limerick man's second round opponent at Minehead, Ratajski, is the world number 12.

The Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals sees the top 64 players from the 2021 Players Championship Order of Merit compete for £500,000 in prize money.

The second round of the tournament takes place in Saturday's afternoon session ahead of the evening's third round.

The tournament then concludes on tomorrow Sunday November 28, with the afternoon's quarter-finals followed by the semi-finals and final in the evening session.

Saturday, November 27

Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)
Main Stage
Callan Rydz v James Wade
Rob Cross v Nathan Aspinall
Ryan Meikle v Gary Anderson
Peter Wright v Adrian Lewis
Michael van Gerwen v Raymond van Barneveld
Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler
Jonny Clayton v Scott Mitchell
Dimitri Van den Bergh v Danny Noppert
 
Stage Two
Andy Boulton v Vincent van der Voort
Ryan Searle v Ryan Joyce
Michael Smith v Daryl Gurney
Brendan Dolan v Ritchie Edhouse
Damon Heta v Gabriel Clemens
Ross Smith v Luke Humphries
William O'Connor v Krzysztof Ratajski
Jose de Sousa v Darius Labanauskas

Local News

