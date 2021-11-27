WATCH: Limerick's William O'Connor scores thrilling Players Championship win

LIMERICK arrowsmith William O'Connor booked his place in the last 32 stage of the stg£500,000 Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals with a dramatic first round win on Friday night at Butlin's Minehead Resort.

Cappamore man O'Connor O'Connor defied no fewer than 10 x 180 throws from England's Chris Dobey to steal a 6-5 victory and set up a Second Round clash with Krzysztof Ratajski today, Saturday.

O'Connor averaged 96.7 compared to Dobey’s 103, but it’s the indomitable Magpie who held his nerve best to advance to the next round of the prestigious event.

Thirty five-year-old O'Connor has a PDC world ramking of 42.

The Limerick man's second round opponent at Minehead, Ratajski, is the world number 12.

The Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals sees the top 64 players from the 2021 Players Championship Order of Merit compete for £500,000 in prize money.

The second round of the tournament takes place in Saturday's afternoon session ahead of the evening's third round.

!



What an incredible game that was!



William O'Connor defies 10x 180s from Chris Dobey and a 103 average to steal a 6-5 victory and set up a Second Round clash with Krzysztof Ratajski. pic.twitter.com/imuqsFpzkF — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 26, 2021

The tournament then concludes on tomorrow Sunday November 28, with the afternoon's quarter-finals followed by the semi-finals and final in the evening session.

Saturday, November 27

Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)

Main Stage

Callan Rydz v James Wade

Rob Cross v Nathan Aspinall

Ryan Meikle v Gary Anderson

Peter Wright v Adrian Lewis

Michael van Gerwen v Raymond van Barneveld

Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler

Jonny Clayton v Scott Mitchell

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Danny Noppert



Stage Two

Andy Boulton v Vincent van der Voort

Ryan Searle v Ryan Joyce

Michael Smith v Daryl Gurney

Brendan Dolan v Ritchie Edhouse

Damon Heta v Gabriel Clemens

Ross Smith v Luke Humphries

William O'Connor v Krzysztof Ratajski

Jose de Sousa v Darius Labanauskas