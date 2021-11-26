Young Limerick golfers selected on the latest Golf Ireland development panels

A number of young Limerick golfers have been selected by Golf Ireland on their 2021/22 Area Development panels.
The Limerick golfers and others playing out of the Mid-West region are among 350 boys and girls selected for the various Development panel at U12, U14 and U16 level.
The Area Development panels are supported by The R&A.
U14 Boys: James Crowe (Limerick Golf Club), Donnacha Halpin (Shannon Golf Club), Donncha Mahon (Dromoland Golf Club).
U16 Boys: Jack Whelan (Limerick Golf Club), Luke Carey (Limerick Golf Club), Paddy Hussey (Castletroy Golf Club), Bob Casey (Lahinch Golf Club), Callum Hayes (Woodstock Golf Club), Damien McInerney (Kilkee Golf Club), Gabriel Considine (Lahinch Golf Club), Jack Clarke (Lahinch Golf Club), Niall Melody (Dromoland Golf Club), Rory Lillis (Kilrush Golf Club), Shaun kenny (Shannon).
U12 Girls: Lainey Campbell (Ballyneety Golf Club) and Olivia Annabelle Cahill (Ballyneety Golf Club).
U14 Girls: Meghann Hayes (Ballyneety Golf Club).
