25 Nov 2021

Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

Limerick Leader weekly golf notes

Brian McNamara, Captain of Castletroy Golf Club, with his wife Deirdre at the Captain's Dinner in Castletroy Golf Club Picture: Dave Gaynor

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

BALLYBUNION
MEN'S COMPETITION: Five Club Turkey Singles, 14th November, Cashen Course; 1st John Joy (14) 40pts (B -9 23); 2nd Colm O’Halloran (20) 40pts (B9 – 22); 3rd Edward Costello (19) 40pts (B9 – 21); Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap); 1st Thomas O’Connor (5) 33pts; Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap); 1st John Corridan (10) 39pts; Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap); 1st PJ Barry (17) 37pts (B9 – 17, B6 –10); Category 4, (21 + Handicap); 1st Patrick Shanahan (26) 39pts (B9 – 20)

FIXTURES: Sunday 28th November, John J Galvin Mens Hamper Singles – Old Course; Sunday 28th November – John J Galvin Mens Hamper Singles – Cashen Course.
Ladies Competitions: Tuesday Competition – 16th November, Cashen Course; 1st Lorraine Canty (19) 34 pts; 2nd Mary Hickey Keane (29) 32 pts; 3rd Patricia Barrett (37) 31 pts (b9-12pts); 4th Marie Benn (31) 31 pts (b9-7pts); Ladies Competition – Old Course.

SENIOR MEN: Senior Men’s Competitions: Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 18th November, Cashen Course; 1st Pat Shanahan (25) 35+5 40pts; 2nd Pat Toomey (21) 35+4 39pts; 3rd Nicholas Hayes (23) 37-1 36pts; 4th Michael Fogarty (20) 34+1 35pts B5-12; 5th Michael P O’Farrell (24) 33+2 35pts B5-11; 6th Dan Sheehan (17) 35-1 34pts Gross : Haulie Costello 22pts; V. John Maguire (22) 31-2 29pts; S.V. Tadgh Barrett (44) 31pts B5-12
Fixtures: Thursday 25th November, Senior Men’s Christmas Hamper, Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions: Senior Ladies Competition, Friday 19th November, Cashen Course; 1st Patricia Boyle (16) 20 pts (6/14); 2nd Mary Horgan (12) 20 pts (7/13); 3rd Marie Benn (16) 19pts.
Fixtures: Friday 26th November, Senior Ladies Competition, Cashen Course.


BALLYNEETY
MENS RESULTS: Winner Bertie Reynolds 43 points back 9; Cat 1 Sean Tobin 41 points; Cat 2 Sean Lyons 43 points; Cat 3 Barry McMahoney 40 points.

SENIORS: Seniors Champagne Scramble: 1st Minie O'Brien, Ger Sheehan, Fergus O'Donovan, Colm Kirby 62.3; 2nd Paudie Hehir, Mike Jones, Gerry Kavnagh & John Cooney 56.6; 3rd Ray Daly, Mike McCoy, Vincent McElligott, Anthony Ryan 55.4.

SPLIT THE POT: Fundraiser Split the pot. This week winner Niall Boland wins €116. Draw every Tuesday only €2.00.

DROMOLAND
RESULTS: Ladies Turkey Wine and Chocolate Competition: 1st Siobhan Fitzpatrick 19pts; 2nd Mairead Bergin 18pts; 3rd Carola Wixted 18pts; 4th Deirdre Cooney 17pts

SINGLES: Men’s 18 Hole Single Results; 1st Tony Cotgreave 44; 2nd Shane Browne 44; 3rd Vincent Derham 24 40 40; 4th Brendan Spicer 41 (-1) 40; Gross David O'Brien 33 (42 nett).

NEWCASTLE WEST
SENIORS GOLF: Results for Monday, November 22: 1st Mike King & Joe Roe, 2nd Pat Power & Ben Mullane.

FIXTURES: Monday, November 29 : 14 hole, 2 ball scramble – draws at 9 am and 9.40 am.

TIPPERARY
LADIES: Results: Wednesday, November 17, kindly sponsored by Tipp Co-Op: Winner Renagh Murphy (7) 28 pts; Runner Up Paula Hickey (20) 27pts; 3rd LC Yvonne Daly (5) 26 pts

TURKEY COMPETITION: Sunday, November 21, Turkey Competition; Winner Fionnuala Fenton (18) 25 pts; Runner-Up Mary Crowe (12) 24pts; 3rd Joan Ryan O'Halloran (20) 23 pts

WINTER LEAGUE: Winter League Week 2: Vultures and Falcons had 62 pts each

FIXTURES: Fixtures for this week: Wednesday, November 24: Kindly sponsored by Tipperary Credit Union, Category A, B and C prizes. Check holes in play and course conditions.
Sunday, November 28: Turkey Competition and again please check holes in play and course conditions.

