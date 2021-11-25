Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

Brian McNamara, Captain of Castletroy Golf Club, with his wife Deirdre at the Captain's Dinner in Castletroy Golf Club Picture: Dave Gaynor
BALLYBUNION
MEN'S COMPETITION: Five Club Turkey Singles, 14th November, Cashen Course; 1st John Joy (14) 40pts (B -9 23); 2nd Colm O’Halloran (20) 40pts (B9 – 22); 3rd Edward Costello (19) 40pts (B9 – 21); Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap); 1st Thomas O’Connor (5) 33pts; Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap); 1st John Corridan (10) 39pts; Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap); 1st PJ Barry (17) 37pts (B9 – 17, B6 –10); Category 4, (21 + Handicap); 1st Patrick Shanahan (26) 39pts (B9 – 20)
FIXTURES: Sunday 28th November, John J Galvin Mens Hamper Singles – Old Course; Sunday 28th November – John J Galvin Mens Hamper Singles – Cashen Course.
Ladies Competitions: Tuesday Competition – 16th November, Cashen Course; 1st Lorraine Canty (19) 34 pts; 2nd Mary Hickey Keane (29) 32 pts; 3rd Patricia Barrett (37) 31 pts (b9-12pts); 4th Marie Benn (31) 31 pts (b9-7pts); Ladies Competition – Old Course.
SENIOR MEN: Senior Men’s Competitions: Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 18th November, Cashen Course; 1st Pat Shanahan (25) 35+5 40pts; 2nd Pat Toomey (21) 35+4 39pts; 3rd Nicholas Hayes (23) 37-1 36pts; 4th Michael Fogarty (20) 34+1 35pts B5-12; 5th Michael P O’Farrell (24) 33+2 35pts B5-11; 6th Dan Sheehan (17) 35-1 34pts Gross : Haulie Costello 22pts; V. John Maguire (22) 31-2 29pts; S.V. Tadgh Barrett (44) 31pts B5-12
Fixtures: Thursday 25th November, Senior Men’s Christmas Hamper, Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions: Senior Ladies Competition, Friday 19th November, Cashen Course; 1st Patricia Boyle (16) 20 pts (6/14); 2nd Mary Horgan (12) 20 pts (7/13); 3rd Marie Benn (16) 19pts.
Fixtures: Friday 26th November, Senior Ladies Competition, Cashen Course.
BALLYNEETY
MENS RESULTS: Winner Bertie Reynolds 43 points back 9; Cat 1 Sean Tobin 41 points; Cat 2 Sean Lyons 43 points; Cat 3 Barry McMahoney 40 points.
SENIORS: Seniors Champagne Scramble: 1st Minie O'Brien, Ger Sheehan, Fergus O'Donovan, Colm Kirby 62.3; 2nd Paudie Hehir, Mike Jones, Gerry Kavnagh & John Cooney 56.6; 3rd Ray Daly, Mike McCoy, Vincent McElligott, Anthony Ryan 55.4.
SPLIT THE POT: Fundraiser Split the pot. This week winner Niall Boland wins €116. Draw every Tuesday only €2.00.
DROMOLAND
RESULTS: Ladies Turkey Wine and Chocolate Competition: 1st Siobhan Fitzpatrick 19pts; 2nd Mairead Bergin 18pts; 3rd Carola Wixted 18pts; 4th Deirdre Cooney 17pts
SINGLES: Men’s 18 Hole Single Results; 1st Tony Cotgreave 44; 2nd Shane Browne 44; 3rd Vincent Derham 24 40 40; 4th Brendan Spicer 41 (-1) 40; Gross David O'Brien 33 (42 nett).
NEWCASTLE WEST
SENIORS GOLF: Results for Monday, November 22: 1st Mike King & Joe Roe, 2nd Pat Power & Ben Mullane.
FIXTURES: Monday, November 29 : 14 hole, 2 ball scramble – draws at 9 am and 9.40 am.
TIPPERARY
LADIES: Results: Wednesday, November 17, kindly sponsored by Tipp Co-Op: Winner Renagh Murphy (7) 28 pts; Runner Up Paula Hickey (20) 27pts; 3rd LC Yvonne Daly (5) 26 pts
TURKEY COMPETITION: Sunday, November 21, Turkey Competition; Winner Fionnuala Fenton (18) 25 pts; Runner-Up Mary Crowe (12) 24pts; 3rd Joan Ryan O'Halloran (20) 23 pts
WINTER LEAGUE: Winter League Week 2: Vultures and Falcons had 62 pts each
FIXTURES: Fixtures for this week: Wednesday, November 24: Kindly sponsored by Tipperary Credit Union, Category A, B and C prizes. Check holes in play and course conditions.
Sunday, November 28: Turkey Competition and again please check holes in play and course conditions.
