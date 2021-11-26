€30,000 on offer to the winner of Saturday's Irish St Leger in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THE final of the €30,000 Matchbook Betting Exchange Irish St Leger goes to traps in Limerick Greyhound Stadium this Saturday evening.

And, the showpiece event of the local greyhound calendar looks an intriguing contest.

The Graham Holland trained Part Blake is the favourite to claim the Irish St Leger title after grabbing the last qualifying spot in his heat last weekend.

This son of Laughil Blake-Galloping Maeve won the first three rounds of the Irish St leger but had to settle for third place on Saturday night after a slow start from trap two.

He ran on strong to qualify with some bookies trimming this exciting prospect into 13/8 favourite from 9/4 having beaten Ballymac Wild into third place by just a head.

Allforthebest landed the heat in superior fashion to beat the Corn Cuchulainn winner Priceless Jet by a neck in 29.64.

Allforthebest is now 8/1 from 20/1 to win the final with Priceless Jet also 8/1 from 16/1 in the betting for trainer Paul Hennessy.

The second heat was won by the Graham Holland trained Russian Glory who has blossomed in this competition. This son of Droopys Sydney-Glory Kitty won by two and half lengths in 29.46.

His odds have been clipped into 9/4 from 6/1 while Pat Buckley's English Derby winner Deerjet Sydney and Ballymac Merlin are 4/1 and 8/1 respectively.