25 Nov 2021

Live Sport on TV this Weekend

TV GUIDE: Live sport to watch on TV this weekend

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 25

GOLF
JOBURG OPEN
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 10AM

NFL
BEARS @ LIONS
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM

NFL
RAIDERS @ COWBOYS
SKY SPORTS, 9.30PM

SOCCER
BAYER LEVERKUSEN V CELTIC
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 5.15PM

SOCCER
REP OF IRELAND V SLOVAKIA
RTE2, 6.30PM

FRIDAY. NOVEMBER 26

RUGBY
CONNACHT V OSPREYS
RTE2, 7PM

GOLF
JOBURG OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 10AM

DARTS
PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIPS
ITV4, 12.45PM

SOCCER
WEST BROM V NOTTS FOREST
SKY SPORTS, 7PM

RUGBY
BATH V EXETER
BT SPORT1, 7PM

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27

SOCCER
ARSENAL V NEWCASTLE UTD
BT SPORT1, 11.30AM

RUGBY
BARBARIANS V SAMOA
BBC1, 2.30PM

SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V SOUTHAMPTON
PREMIER SPORTS 2, 2.30PM

RUGBY
BULLS V MUNSTER
TG4, 5.30PM

RUGBY
LEINSTER V ULSTER
RTE2, 7.30PM

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28

NBA
PELICANS @ JAZZ
SKY SPORTS, 2AM

GOLF
JOBURG OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 10AM

HORSE RACING
FROM FAIRYHOUSE
RTE2, 12.50PM

SOCCER
CHELSEA V MAN UTD
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

SOCCER
FAI CUP: ST PAT'S V BOHS
RTE2, 3.15PM

