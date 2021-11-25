Live Sport on TV this Weekend

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 25
GOLF
JOBURG OPEN
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 10AM
NFL
BEARS @ LIONS
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM
NFL
RAIDERS @ COWBOYS
SKY SPORTS, 9.30PM
SOCCER
BAYER LEVERKUSEN V CELTIC
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 5.15PM
SOCCER
REP OF IRELAND V SLOVAKIA
RTE2, 6.30PM
FRIDAY. NOVEMBER 26
RUGBY
CONNACHT V OSPREYS
RTE2, 7PM
GOLF
JOBURG OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 10AM
DARTS
PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIPS
ITV4, 12.45PM
SOCCER
WEST BROM V NOTTS FOREST
SKY SPORTS, 7PM
RUGBY
BATH V EXETER
BT SPORT1, 7PM
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27
SOCCER
ARSENAL V NEWCASTLE UTD
BT SPORT1, 11.30AM
RUGBY
BARBARIANS V SAMOA
BBC1, 2.30PM
SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V SOUTHAMPTON
PREMIER SPORTS 2, 2.30PM
RUGBY
BULLS V MUNSTER
TG4, 5.30PM
RUGBY
LEINSTER V ULSTER
RTE2, 7.30PM
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28
NBA
PELICANS @ JAZZ
SKY SPORTS, 2AM
GOLF
JOBURG OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 10AM
HORSE RACING
FROM FAIRYHOUSE
RTE2, 12.50PM
SOCCER
CHELSEA V MAN UTD
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
SOCCER
FAI CUP: ST PAT'S V BOHS
RTE2, 3.15PM
