Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

Ballyneety Golf Club's President Candy Cheung prize, ladies winner Ann Newcombe, men's winner Simon Wilkinson. Also pictured is Ballyneety GCs Ladies Captain Olivia Hayes and Captain Charlie O'Neill
BALLYBUNION
Men’s Competitions: Lady Captains/Captains Mixed Scramble, 7th November, Cashen Course.
1st Chris O’Donoghue (13), John O’Halloran (17), John Shier (21), Anna Walsh (36) 51.3; 2nd Enda Quaide (16), Rory Flannery (22), Louise Griffin (22), Irene O’Connor (34) 52.6; 3rd Janice O’Connell (9), Shane O’Connor (16), Maurice O’Connell, Norma Mullane (29) 53.7.
Fixtures: Sunday 21st November, Men’s Turkey Fourball 5 Clubs – Cashen Course.
Ladies Competitions: Lady Captains-Captains Mixed Scramble, November 7; Cashen Course; 1st Chris O’Donoghue (13), John O’Halloran (17), John Shier (21), Anna Walsh (36) 51.3; 2nd Enda Quaide (16), Rory Flannery (22), Louise Griffin (22), Irene O’Connor (34) 52.6; 3rd Janice O’Connell (9), Shane O’Connor (16), Maurice O’Connell, Norma Mullane (29) 53.7.
LADIES: Ladies 14 Hole Single Stableford – Saturday 13th November, Cashen Course; 1st Janice O’Connell (9) 37pts; 2nd Mary Horgan (24) 36pts; 3rd Ellen Healy (42) 34pts
Fixtures: Saturday 20th November, Ladies Christmas Hamper Sponsored by Spar Listowel; Tuesday 23rd November, Ladies Competition – Cashen Course.
BALLYKISTEEN
RESULTS: Ballykisteen Ladies; 12 Hole Weekly Stableford Sunday 7-11-21; 1st Olive Quinlan (36) 22pts; 2nd Catherine English (11) 20pts; 3rd Anne O’Connor (21) 20pts
Mixed Scramble Results: 30/10/21; Peter O’Donnell, Mary Toomey & Ann Buckley; 13/11/21;
Nicholas Riordan, Olive Quinlan & Helena Nugent. Next mixed scramble will be on Saturday 20th November.
BALLYNEETY
results: Men Club Fourball: 1st Joe Crimes & Colm Godfrey 48 points; 2nd James Blackwell & Barry Tierney 46 points B/9; 3rd Ger Punch & Shane Hartigan 46 points.Seniors: Champagne Scramble; 1st Tom Barrett, John Cooney, Fergus McCarthy, Eddie Sheehan 54 points; 2nd Liam Dooley, Tom Carroll, Donal O'Brien 50.4; 3rd Tony Carroll, Pat Prior, Pat Nagle & Sean Murphy 50.3.
Fundraiser Split the pot: Draw Tuesday 2nd November winner Chris Ryan; Draw Tuesday 9th November winner Jimmy Ryan.
DROMOLAND
U12 County Matchplay Final: The U 12 County Matchplay Final which took place at Dromoland Castle on Sunday the 14th of November. It was contested between Donnacha Mahon & Donnacha Halpin. It was a fantastic achievement by both young men in getting to the final but its Donnacha Halpin who was victorious on the day
RESULTS: Men’s 18 Hole Singles Stableford Weekend 13th & 14th November; 1st David O'Brien 46; 2nd Ryan Enright 45; 3rd Stephen O'Donoghue 42; 18+ David Reidy 40; Gross Seamus Cusack 36.
Ladies Results: Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Turkey/Wine/Chocolate Competition week ending 14th November: 1st Mairead Toomey 20 pts; 2nd Leslie O'Flynn 20 pts; 3rd Julie Fitzgerald 19 pts; 4th Joan Ryan 19 pts.
NEWCASTLE WEST
SENIORS: Results for Monday, November 15: 1st Denis O’ Sullivan & Brendan Broderick ; 2nd Richard Wilkins & John Lynch. Fixtures: Monday, November 22 : 14 hole, 2 ball scramble – draws at 9am and 9.40am.
TIPPERARY
RESULTS: Wednesday, November 10, kindly sponsored by Fitzpatrick Printers. Winner: Sadie Conroy (18) 36pts on back 6 from; Runner-up: Fionnual Fenton (29) 36pts; 3rd: Charlotte Crowe (14) 34pts.
turkey competition: Sunday, November 14, Turkey competition; Winner: Josie Dunne (17) 27pts; Runner up: Ann O'Donoghue (21) 26pts on back 3; 3rd: Deirdre Hayes (13) 26pts.
Winter league: in first place with 65 pts are the Vultures and in 2nd place, the Falcons with 62pts.
MASS: Annual Mass for deceased members will be held in the Golf Club on Tuesday, November 23rd at 7.30pm, all welcome.
