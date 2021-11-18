Civic reception for Limerick's All-Ireland hurling heroes postponed

LIMERICK City and County Council has announced that the Civic Reception planned to celebrate the achievements of Limerick’s All-Ireland Hurling Champions of 2021 next week has been postponed.

In a statement issued this Thursday, the Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler and Council officials said they regretted this decision has had to be taken, but the 'evolving COVID-19 situation and advice from health professionals mean it’s prudent not to hold such a gathering at this time.'

The statement continued: "We are all extremely proud of the achievements of our hurlers, and, even more so, of their achievements during the pandemic.

"The Civic Reception, which is one of the highest awards Limerick City and County Council can bestow on a person, was due to take place in the University Concert Hall on Friday 26 November and subject to the prevailing COVID-19 guidelines.

"However in light of the emerging COVID-19 situation, the reception has been postponed until further notice."

Limerick senior hurlers retained the Liam MacCarthy Cup with an impressive final victory over Cork at Croke Park last August.