Caherline crowned Limerick junior hurling champions with final win over St Kierans

CAHERLINE were crowned Limerick Junior A hurling champions this Saturday afternoon.

The east Limerick side defeated St Kierans 1-13 to 0-10 in the JAHC decider in Kilmallock.

It's a fourth ever crown for the men in blue and white - 2021, 2007, 1931 and 1927.

The six point win ensures promotion up to the intermediate ranks for Caherline, for the first time since 2015.

They also progress to the December 11/12 Munster club JAHC semi final - where they will play Cork’s Ballygiblin, Passage West, St Itas or Dromtarriffe.

In this final Caherline had a return of 10-points from Andrew Brennan - eight from frees for the Declan Gillane coached side.

Points from Paraic and Kevin Wixted helped them into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead after 11-minutes.

They were then to score just once more in the next 20-minutes of the half.

St Kierans grew into the tie and were 0-7 to 0-6 ahead by half time.

Frees from Ian Mackessy left it 0-5 to 0-4 to Caherline at the water break and then a Mossie Shine point and further Mackessy frees edged the west Limerick side ahead at half time.

Just three minutes into the second half a Johnny McCarthy point helped to level the final for the fifth time - 0-8 each.

That was to be the only St Kierans score of the third quarter.

Brennan and Paraic Wixted points moved Caherline 0-12 to 0-8 ahead entering the final quarter.

But Mackessy and Sean Ryan points left just a goal between the wides down the home straight.

As St Kierans went in search of a dramatic equalising goal, up the field went Caherline and in injury time James Enright sealed the title with their goal.

