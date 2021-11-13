Caherline crowned Limerick junior hurling champions with final win over St Kierans

Caherline, 2021 Limerick JAHC winners. PIC: Brendan Gleeson
CAHERLINE were crowned Limerick Junior A hurling champions this Saturday afternoon.
The east Limerick side defeated St Kierans 1-13 to 0-10 in the JAHC decider in Kilmallock.
It's a fourth ever crown for the men in blue and white - 2021, 2007, 1931 and 1927.
The six point win ensures promotion up to the intermediate ranks for Caherline, for the first time since 2015.
They also progress to the December 11/12 Munster club JAHC semi final - where they will play Cork’s Ballygiblin, Passage West, St Itas or Dromtarriffe.
In this final Caherline had a return of 10-points from Andrew Brennan - eight from frees for the Declan Gillane coached side.
Points from Paraic and Kevin Wixted helped them into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead after 11-minutes.
They were then to score just once more in the next 20-minutes of the half.
St Kierans grew into the tie and were 0-7 to 0-6 ahead by half time.
Frees from Ian Mackessy left it 0-5 to 0-4 to Caherline at the water break and then a Mossie Shine point and further Mackessy frees edged the west Limerick side ahead at half time.
Just three minutes into the second half a Johnny McCarthy point helped to level the final for the fifth time - 0-8 each.
That was to be the only St Kierans score of the third quarter.
Brennan and Paraic Wixted points moved Caherline 0-12 to 0-8 ahead entering the final quarter.
But Mackessy and Sean Ryan points left just a goal between the wides down the home straight.
As St Kierans went in search of a dramatic equalising goal, up the field went Caherline and in injury time James Enright sealed the title with their goal.
* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader newspaper for a full match report.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.