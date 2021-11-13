Search

13/11/2021

Caherline crowned Limerick junior hurling champions with final win over St Kierans

Caherline crowned Limerick junior hurling champions with final win over St Kierans

Caherline, 2021 Limerick JAHC winners. PIC: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell in Kilmallock

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

CAHERLINE were crowned Limerick Junior A hurling champions this Saturday afternoon.

The east Limerick side defeated St Kierans 1-13 to 0-10 in the JAHC decider in Kilmallock.

It's a fourth ever crown for the men in blue and white - 2021, 2007, 1931 and 1927.

The six point win ensures promotion up to the intermediate ranks for Caherline, for the first time since 2015.

They also progress to the December 11/12 Munster club JAHC semi final - where they will play Cork’s Ballygiblin, Passage West, St Itas or Dromtarriffe.

In this final Caherline had a return of 10-points from Andrew Brennan - eight from frees for the Declan Gillane coached side.

Points from Paraic and Kevin Wixted helped them into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead after 11-minutes.

They were then to score just once more in the next 20-minutes of the half.

St Kierans grew into the tie and were 0-7 to 0-6 ahead by half time.

Frees from Ian Mackessy left it 0-5 to 0-4 to Caherline at the water break and then a Mossie Shine point and further Mackessy frees edged the west Limerick side ahead at half time.

Just three minutes into the second half a Johnny McCarthy point helped to level the final for the fifth time - 0-8 each.

That was to be the only St Kierans score of the third quarter.

Brennan and Paraic Wixted points moved Caherline 0-12 to 0-8 ahead entering the final quarter.

But Mackessy and Sean Ryan points left just a goal between the wides down the home straight.

As St Kierans went in search of a dramatic equalising goal, up the field went Caherline and in injury time James Enright sealed the title with their goal.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader newspaper for a full match report.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media