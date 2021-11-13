Munster 'A' side too good for Connacht Eagles in interprovincial clash

Diarmuid Barron scored two of Munster As six tries in their win over Connacht Eagles at UL on Friday
MUNSTER A were 36-21 winners over the Connacht Eagles on the UL 4G rugby pitch at the North Campus in difficult weather conditions on Friday afternoon.
A total of 26 players featured for Munster A, with a Munster A debut try for hooker Declan Moore as Young Munster back three player Patrick Campbell and Garryowen out-half Tony Butler also made their Munster A debuts.
Calvin Nash departed early on with a knock and was replaced by Campbell with the former PBC man playing the majority of the clash and nearly marking his debut with a late try.
Munster A led 26-7 at the interval thanks to a brace of tries each from captain Diarmuid Barron and Liam Coombes as Jake Flannery kicked three conversions.
Abraham Papali’i scored Connacht’s opening half try with Conor Fitzgerald converting.
Jack O’Sullivan and Moore touched down after the interval as Connacht replied through a Ben O’Donnell brace, both converted by Fitzgerald.
MUNSTER A: Matt Gallagher; Calvin Nash, Liam Coombes, Jack Crowley, Seán French; Jake Flannery, Neil Cronin; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron (C), Stephen Archer; Cian Hurley, Thomas Ahern; Alex Kendellen, Jack Daly, Jack O’Sullivan. Replacements (all used): Liam O’Connor, Mark Donnelly, Declan Moore, Scott Buckley, Keynan Knox, Eoin O’Connor, Daniel Okeke, Paddy Patterson, Tony Butler, Ethan Coughlan, Patrick Campbell.
CONNACHT EAGLES: Oran McNulty, Alex Wootton, Shayne Bolton, Peter Robb, Ben O’Donnell, Conor Fitzgerald, Colm Reilly; Jordan Duggan, Jonny Murphy, Greg McGrath; Eoghan Masterson (Capt), Ciaran Booth; Sean Masterson, Oisin McCormack, Abraham Papali’i. Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Bart Vermeulen, Sam Illo, Declan Adamson, Donnacha Byrne, Hubert Gilvarry, Cathal Forde, Josh O’Connor.
Caroline Murphy, Director of Human Performance, Olivia Hayes, Director of Youth Development and Dr James Ring, Ingenium CEO |PICTURE: Alan Place
Previous Limerick Person of the Month Award winner Pádraig O' Callaghan has been nominated in the Positive Attitude Category in a national competition.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.