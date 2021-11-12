Munster 'A' side to host Connacht Eagles in Limerick today named

Neil Cronin starts at scrum-half for Munster A against Connacht Eagles at UL on Friday
A 28-MAN Munster A squad has been named for Friday afternoon’s clash against Connacht Eagles with hooker Diarmuid Barron captaining the side at UL (2pm).
Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players Cian Hurley and Alex Kendellen start in the pack with the remainder of the starting XV made up of senior players.
Garryowen out-half Tony Butler (a product of Ennis RFC) and Young Munster’s Patrick Campbell (a product of PBC) are among the replacements and in line to make their Munster A debuts.
Matt Gallagher, Calvin Nash and Seán French start in the back three with Jack Crowley and Liam Coombes in the centres as Neil Cronin and Jake Flannery form the half-back partnership.
Josh Wycherley, Barron, Stephen Archer, Hurley and Thomas Ahern form the front five.
Kendellen, Jack Daly and Jack O’Sullivan complete the starting XV.
Munster A: Matt Gallagher; Calvin Nash, Liam Coombes, Jack Crowley, Seán French; Jake Flannery, Neil Cronin; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron (Capt), Stephen Archer; Cian Hurley, Thomas Ahern; Alex Kendellen, Jack Daly, Jack O’Sullivan.
Replacements from: Liam O’Connor, Mark Donnelly, Declan Moore, Scott Buckley, Keynan Knox, James French, Eoin O’Connor, Daniel Okeke, Paddy Patterson, Tony Butler, Ethan Coughlan, Shane Daly, Patrick Campbell.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.