Search

12/11/2021

Munster 'A' side to host Connacht Eagles in Limerick today named

Munster 'A' side to host Connacht Eagles in Limerick today named

Neil Cronin starts at scrum-half for Munster A against Connacht Eagles at UL on Friday

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

A 28-MAN Munster A squad has been named for Friday afternoon’s clash against Connacht Eagles with hooker Diarmuid Barron captaining the side at UL (2pm).

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players Cian Hurley and Alex Kendellen start in the pack with the remainder of the starting XV made up of senior players.

Garryowen out-half Tony Butler (a product of Ennis RFC) and Young Munster’s Patrick Campbell (a product of PBC) are among the replacements and in line to make their Munster A debuts.

Matt Gallagher, Calvin Nash and Seán French start in the back three with Jack Crowley and Liam Coombes in the centres as Neil Cronin and Jake Flannery form the half-back partnership.

Josh Wycherley, Barron, Stephen Archer, Hurley and Thomas Ahern form the front five.

Kendellen, Jack Daly and Jack O’Sullivan complete the starting XV.

Munster A: Matt Gallagher; Calvin Nash, Liam Coombes, Jack Crowley, Seán French; Jake Flannery, Neil Cronin; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron (Capt), Stephen Archer; Cian Hurley, Thomas Ahern; Alex Kendellen, Jack Daly, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements from: Liam O’Connor, Mark Donnelly, Declan Moore, Scott Buckley, Keynan Knox, James French, Eoin O’Connor, Daniel Okeke, Paddy Patterson, Tony Butler, Ethan Coughlan, Shane Daly, Patrick Campbell.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media