Ireland name starting XV to face New Zealand on Saturday

Andrew Conway is the only Munster Rugby player selected to start for Ireland against New Zealand on Saturday
THE Ireland side to face New Zealand in Saturday's mammoth Autumn international series fixture at the Avivs Stadium has been named, 3.15pm kick-off.
Just one Munster player, Andrew Conway, will start this weekend's sold-out fixture at Lansdowne Road.
While captain Johnny Sexton is facing New Zealand for the 14th time in his international career there are four players across the backline that face the All Blacks for the first time including his half-back partner Jamison Gibson Park.
The back three of Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway and James Lowe will also play New Zealand at senior level for the first time. Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose are partnered in midfield for the fourteenth occasion.
There is one change to the pack with Iain Henderson starting alongside James Ryan in the engine room while the front row of Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadgh Furlong is retained.
Similarly the backrow of Caelan Doris at six, Josh van der Flier at 7 and Jack Conan at No.8 continues from last week’s game against Japan.
The replacements for Saturday’s game are Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Keith Earls.
Opponents New Zealand have named a full strength side for Saturday's big game.
Ireland Team v New Zealand
15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 14 caps
14. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 26 caps
13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps
12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 32 caps
11. James Lowe (Leinster) 7 caps
10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 100 caps CAPTAIN
9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 11 caps
1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps
2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps
3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 50 caps
4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 64 caps
5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps
6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 10 caps
7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps
8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 21 caps
Replacements
16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 22 caps
17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 110 caps
18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 17 caps
19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 23 caps
20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 77 caps
21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 90 caps
22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 25 caps
23. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 94 caps
New Zealand: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sevu Reece, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Ethan Blackadder, Sam Whitelock (capt.), Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Replacements: Dane Coles, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa’i, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo’unga, David Havili.
Autumn Nations Series Fixtures 2021
IRELAND v New Zealand
Aviva Stadium , Saturday 13th November, 2021
IRELAND v Argentina – Buy Tickets Here
Aviva Stadium , Sunday 21st November, 2021
