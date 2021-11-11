Ireland name starting XV to face New Zealand on Saturday

THE Ireland side to face New Zealand in Saturday's mammoth Autumn international series fixture at the Avivs Stadium has been named, 3.15pm kick-off.

Just one Munster player, Andrew Conway, will start this weekend's sold-out fixture at Lansdowne Road.

While captain Johnny Sexton is facing New Zealand for the 14th time in his international career there are four players across the backline that face the All Blacks for the first time including his half-back partner Jamison Gibson Park.

The back three of Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway and James Lowe will also play New Zealand at senior level for the first time. Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose are partnered in midfield for the fourteenth occasion.

There is one change to the pack with Iain Henderson starting alongside James Ryan in the engine room while the front row of Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadgh Furlong is retained.

Similarly the backrow of Caelan Doris at six, Josh van der Flier at 7 and Jack Conan at No.8 continues from last week’s game against Japan.

The replacements for Saturday’s game are Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Keith Earls.

Opponents New Zealand have named a full strength side for Saturday's big game.

Ireland Team v New Zealand

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 14 caps

14. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 26 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 32 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 7 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 100 caps CAPTAIN

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 11 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 50 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 64 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 10 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps

8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 21 caps

Replacements

16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 22 caps

17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 110 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 17 caps

19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 23 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 77 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 90 caps

22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 25 caps

23. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 94 caps

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sevu Reece, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Ethan Blackadder, Sam Whitelock (capt.), Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Replacements: Dane Coles, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa’i, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo’unga, David Havili.

Autumn Nations Series Fixtures 2021

IRELAND v New Zealand

Aviva Stadium , Saturday 13th November, 2021

IRELAND v Argentina – Buy Tickets Here

Aviva Stadium , Sunday 21st November, 2021