Round-up of Limerick sides in Munster Schools Senior Cup action

CASTLETROY College suffered a narrow defeat to PBC, of Cork, in their latest Munster Schools Senior Cup Group B fixture played in Wilton on Wednesday afternoon.

A tenacious Castletroy side led the game 11-10 early in the second half, before Pres' ultimately hit back with a converted try to score a hard fought 17-11 success.

PBC got off to the best possible start when a converted try in the sixth minute saw them jump into an early 7-0 lead.

To their credit, resilient Castletroy hit back strongly and two penalty goals from out-half Gavin Rowsome reduced the home side's lead to a single point at 7-6.

Pres' replied with a penalty for a 10-6 lead at half-time, before Castletroy hit the front in the 40th minute with a try from Lee White.

However, Pres' secured their six-point win in the Group B fixture thanks to a converted try in the 50th minute of a keenly-contested game.

Elsewhere, in Group B on Wednesday afternoon, Glenstal Abbey School suffered a narrow 7-0 defeat to Bandon Grammar School in their closely fought contest in Bandon.

In the final round of Group B fixtures on November 24, Árdscoil Rís host Bandon Grammar School, while Glenstal Abbey entertain PBC.

In Group A, Crescent College Comprehensive, unbeaten after their opening two fixtures, will host CBC, of Cork, at Crescent College at 12 noon on Saturday.

CASTLETROY COLLEGE: Stephen Kiely; Lee Morgan, Noel Clancy, Luke Heuston, Aidan Ryan; Gavin Rowsome, John Donohoe; Alex McMahon, James Myers, Max Hoare; Evan O'Connell (Capt), Harvey Hogan; Sam Lynch, Declan Aylward, Oisin Toland. Replacements: Matthew Amiadamen, Andrew Clinton, Liam Walters, Paul Franklin, Lee White, Oisin Williams, Evan Lacey, Gavin Cole, Rory Collins, David Carr.

GLENSTAL ABBEY SCHOOL: Peter Queally, Ciaran Woodcock, Michael Buckley, Darragh Lehane, Nyoleme Agbanobi; Ian Larkin, Killian Brennan, Jonathan Cunningham-Ash, Dermott Hughes, Dan Kennedy; Paddy Frawley, Daniel Hughes-Lavan, Ben Gabor, Pierce O'Neill, Kieran Roche. Replacements: Brendan Collins, Jack Leahy, Tom Breslin, Bobby Kerr, Garvan Woodcock, Michael McDonagh, Tom Ryan, Grégoire Francois, Seamus Hanly, Sebastian Crotty-Elder.