Limerick teenager in Rep of Ireland U18 squad for Spanish trip

A TALENTED Limerick teenager has been included in the Republic of Ireland Men's Under-18 squad for a friendly double-header against Sweden in Marbella this week.

Former Aisling Annacotty player John Ryan, now playing with Shamrock Rovers, has been named in Head Coach Colin O'Brien's 22-strong squad for this week's friendly fixtures.

Ryan tasted tasted double national underage league success at U17 and U19 level with Shamrock Rovers in recent days.

The former Aisling Annacotty and St Kevin’s Boys player is a past pupil of Milford NS, Castletroy Gaelscoil and Castletroy College. He also previously played GAA with Ballybricken and Monaleen clubs.

He is now based in Dublin where he attends Ashfield College in Dundrum as a Shamrock Rovers academy scholar.

Ireland U18s are in southern Spain for two games against the Swedes as O'Brien assesses options available to him and follows two friendlies for his MU18 side in Hungary in August.

Those games ended with Ireland winning the first game 2-0 and drawing the second 2-2.

O'Brien will be looking for an equally challenging test with games against Sweden on Thursday, November 11 and Sunday, November 14.



Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-18s Squad

Goalkeepers: Stephen McMullan (Warrenpoint), Conor Walsh (Sligo Rovers)

Defenders: Ben Curtis (St Patrick’s Athletic), Tommy Fogarty (Birmingham City), Cathal Heffernan (Cork City), Alex Murphy (Galway United), Harry Nevin (Preston North End), John Ryan (Shamrock Rovers), Josh Seary (Preston North End), David Toure (Shelbourne)

Midfielders: Conor Barrett (Birmingham City), Billy Brooks (Lincoln City), Cian Coleman (Leeds United), Justin Ferizaj (Shamrock Rovers), Joshua Ireland (Stoke City), Rocco Vata (Celtic), Harry Vaughan (Oldham Athletic)

Forwards: Edwin Agbaje (Ipswich Town), Tom Lonergan (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Rio McEvoy (Bolton Wanderers), Luke Pearce (Southampton), Ben Quinn (Celtic)



International Friendly Fixture – All kick off times are Irish time

Thursday, November 11 | Sweden MU18 v Republic of Ireland MU18, venue TBC, Marbella, Spain, KO 2.30pm

Sunday, November 14 | Republic of Ireland MU18 v Sweden MU18, venue TBC, Marbella, Spain, KO 2.30pm