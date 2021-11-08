Search

08/11/2021

Tickets for Munster Rugby's Christmas URC clash with Leinster in high demand

Munster Rugby scrum-half Conor Murray clears his lines during their PRO14 clash with Leinster at Thomond Park last season

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MATCH tickets for Munster Rugby's big United Rugby Championship interprovincial fixture with Leinster in Limerick over Christmas are in high demand.

Munster Rugby report that close to 20,000 tickets have already been sold for the fixture which is set to take place at Thomond Park on St Stephen's Day, 7.35pm.

The Munster squad returns to their High Performance Centre at UL this week ahead of their two-match tour to South Africa.

Munster will face the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday, November 27, and the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday, December 4.

Ten Munster players are currently training with the Ireland squad in Dublin ahead of their second Autumn Nations Series fixture against New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday, 3.15pm.

