Search

05/11/2021

Limerick side Ardscoil Ris begin their Harty Cup hurling quest against Tipperary rivals

Limerick

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK side Ardscoil Ris are in Dr Harty Cup action next Monday afternoon.

The city secondary school are the only Limerick side to complete in the Munster Post Primary Schools Senior A (U19) Hurling Championship for 2021/22.

On Monday (November 8) at 1.30 in Sixmilebridge, Ardscoil Ris play Nenagh CBS in round one of the provincial championship.

If the Limerick side win, they would play the losing side from Gaelcholaiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh and Hamilton Highschool of Bandon in round two. If Ardscoil Ris lose to the north Tipperary side, they will play the winner from Midleton CBS and CBC of Cork. 

Ardscoil Ris are managed by teachers Niall Moran, Cormac O'Donovan and Paul Flanagan.

Back in 2019, this crop of Ardscoil Ris hurlers lost the Dean Ryan Cup final (U16 1/2) by one point to St Colmans of Fermoy.

They have a panel of 32 players, spread across 15 clubs.

They have Limerick minors of recent years in Shane O'Brien, Vince Harrington, Dylan Lynch, Cian Scully, John Fitzgerald, Wayne Kearns and Rian O'Byrne. Also in their panel are Niall O'Farrell, Colm Flynn, David Kennedy and Riain McNamara who have featured on Clare minor panels across the last two years.

PANEL: Andrew Stack, Cian Brosnan, Cormac Benson, Dylan Lynch, Jim Beary, JJ Carey, John Fitzgerald, Patrick O'Neill, Shane Kelly, Vince Harrington, Wayne Kearns (all Na Piarsaigh); Colm Flynn, Dara Casey, David Kennedy, Morgan O'Connell, Noel Flynn (all Sixmilebridge); Josh O'Reilly, Lee O'Reilly, Michael Gavin (all Ballybrown); Eoin Deegan, Riain McNamara, Sam Sheehy (all Cratloe); Evan O'Leary, Jack Butler (both Ahane); Sam Hickey, Shane Gleeson (both Adare); Cian Scully, Daniel Scully (both Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue); Denis Fahy, Niall O'Farrell (both Broadford); Diarmuid Stritch, Seimi Gully (both Clonlara); Brian O'Keeffe (Murroe-Boher), Jack Golden (Monaleen), Oisin O'Farrell (Mungret), Rian O'Byrne (Crecora-Manister), Seadhna Liddy (Newmarket on Fergus), Shane O'Brien (Kilmallock).

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media