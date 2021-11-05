Limerick side Ardscoil Ris begin their Harty Cup hurling quest against Tipperary rivals

LIMERICK side Ardscoil Ris are in Dr Harty Cup action next Monday afternoon.

The city secondary school are the only Limerick side to complete in the Munster Post Primary Schools Senior A (U19) Hurling Championship for 2021/22.

On Monday (November 8) at 1.30 in Sixmilebridge, Ardscoil Ris play Nenagh CBS in round one of the provincial championship.

If the Limerick side win, they would play the losing side from Gaelcholaiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh and Hamilton Highschool of Bandon in round two. If Ardscoil Ris lose to the north Tipperary side, they will play the winner from Midleton CBS and CBC of Cork.

Ardscoil Ris are managed by teachers Niall Moran, Cormac O'Donovan and Paul Flanagan.

Back in 2019, this crop of Ardscoil Ris hurlers lost the Dean Ryan Cup final (U16 1/2) by one point to St Colmans of Fermoy.

They have a panel of 32 players, spread across 15 clubs.

They have Limerick minors of recent years in Shane O'Brien, Vince Harrington, Dylan Lynch, Cian Scully, John Fitzgerald, Wayne Kearns and Rian O'Byrne. Also in their panel are Niall O'Farrell, Colm Flynn, David Kennedy and Riain McNamara who have featured on Clare minor panels across the last two years.

PANEL: Andrew Stack, Cian Brosnan, Cormac Benson, Dylan Lynch, Jim Beary, JJ Carey, John Fitzgerald, Patrick O'Neill, Shane Kelly, Vince Harrington, Wayne Kearns (all Na Piarsaigh); Colm Flynn, Dara Casey, David Kennedy, Morgan O'Connell, Noel Flynn (all Sixmilebridge); Josh O'Reilly, Lee O'Reilly, Michael Gavin (all Ballybrown); Eoin Deegan, Riain McNamara, Sam Sheehy (all Cratloe); Evan O'Leary, Jack Butler (both Ahane); Sam Hickey, Shane Gleeson (both Adare); Cian Scully, Daniel Scully (both Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue); Denis Fahy, Niall O'Farrell (both Broadford); Diarmuid Stritch, Seimi Gully (both Clonlara); Brian O'Keeffe (Murroe-Boher), Jack Golden (Monaleen), Oisin O'Farrell (Mungret), Rian O'Byrne (Crecora-Manister), Seadhna Liddy (Newmarket on Fergus), Shane O'Brien (Kilmallock).