Novel mid-week Limerick IFC final between Kildimo-Pallaskenry and Rathkeale

THE first of four Limerick club football championship finals this Halloween weekend takes place this Thursday evening.

In a novel final pairing Kildimo-Pallaskenry and Rathkeale meet in the Griffins Coaches Limerick intermediate club football championship final in Mick Neville Park at 7.30 - tickets can be purchased here

The duo are battling to decide who earns promotion into the senior ranks to replace the relegated Na Piarsaigh in 2022.

Rathkeale are four years in the IFC grade - since their 2017 relegation down from the senior championship. They have reached the knockout stages in each year with two quarter final defeats to Gerald Griffins and a 2018 county final loss to Galbally.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry are chasing a third county championship in a third grade in eight years. In 2014 they won Junior honours, won Junior A honours in 2018 and now in their third year intermediate they reach a first IFC final.

Rathkeale are managed by Mike Barrett and coached by former Limerick footballer Diarmuid Carroll.

They are captained by Jack Hennessy. Key players will be Keith Harnett, Adam Shanagher, Dean Maune, Mikey Morrissey, Barry Coleman and Cian Shorten.

Rathkeale progressed from the group stage with two draws - Mungret and St Patricks. They then defeated really caught the eye in the knockout stages - defeating 2020 senior side Dromcollogher-Broadford in the quarter final before overcoming 2020 IFC finalists Gerald Griffins in the semi final.

Rathkeale starters Josh O'Connor, Adam Shanagher and Kevin Shanahan will be hoping to go one step further than last Saturday when they suffered county IHC final defeat when lining out for Croagh-Kilfinny against Effin.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry are managed by John Chawke and coached by former full-time Limerick GAA coach Ollie Coffey.

They are captained by Liam O'Sullivan. Key players will be inter-county football duo Tony McCarthy and Peter Nash, inter-county hurler Darren O'Connell, Cathal Downes and Darragh Deegan.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry beat Dromcollogher-Broadford and then lost to Crecora-Manister in the group stages. They then beat Mungret and St Senans in the knockout stages - two sides who had beaten them last year.

With Na Piarsaigh and Monaleen losing their dual senior club status in recent weeks; Kildimo-Pallaskenry bid to join Adare as Limerick's only dual senior clubs, albeit Doon/Oola and Garryspillane/Galbally also feature.

The newly crowned Limerick IFC winners will be in Munster club IFC action on December 4/5 when they play away to Clare champions Corofin or Kildysart.