Search

24/10/2021

WATCH: Fairview Rangers ease past Ballynanty Rovers in Limerick District League's Premier Division

WATCH: Fairview Rangers ease past Ballynanty Rovers in Limerick District League's Premier Division

Action from Fairview Rangers' Limerick District League Premier Division fixture with Ballynanty Rovers at The Fairgreen Pic: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Pat Sheehan

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Premier League:

Fairview Rgs 4 Ballynanty Rovers 1

FAIRVIEW Rangers moved into joint second place in the Premier League following a 4-1 win over Ballynanty Rvs at the Fairgreen on Saturday evening. 

The sides were level at 1-1 at the break with little between the sides. 

Once Mike O’Gorman poked Fairview in front on the hour mark, the Balla' challenge faded and Fairview ran out comfortable winners in the end.  

A constant downpour did not help the standard of play on offer particularly in the opening half when the home side were guilty of some sloppy passes. A huge improvement in the second half was enough to secure the three points. 

Fairview opened the scoring with thanks to a little good fortune as Adrian Power’s attempts to clear his lines struck Steven Bradley, making his return to action, and rebounded past Jamie Stewart and over the line. 

As one expects, Balla' fought back and got their reward when Aidan Hurley headed home powerfully from Power’s free kick. 
Balla started the second half well and were looking the hungrier side but on a quick breakaway 

AJ Moloney’s ball across the face of goal was poked in at the front post by Mike O’Gorman. 

It was 3-1 when Martin Deedy put Conor Coughlan inside his marker and the tricky winger cut infield to fire past Stewart.

Coughlan saved the best wine until last, when minutes later, he latched onto David Hannon’s clever back heel and fired a beauty from 25 yards to the roof of the net. 

FAIRVIEW RANGERS: Mike Costello; Jamie Enright; Martin Deady; AJ O'Connor; Steven Bradley; Jeffery Judge; Shane Duggan; Mike O'Gorman; Conor Coughlan; AJ Moloney; Russell Quirke. Subs: Eoin Duff; John Mullane; David Hannon; Paul Danaher.

BALLYNANTY ROVERS: Jamie Stewart; Seamus Moloney; Liam Byrnes; Dan Lucey; Jake Dillon; Aidan Hurley; Liam Brock; Aaron Nunan; John Connery; Danny McInerney. Subs: Eddie Byrnes; Eddie Radcliffe; Grant Murphy.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE, please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media