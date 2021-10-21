Treaty United learn First Division promotion play-off dates

Treaty United will begin their First Division promotion play-off series on Wednesday, November 3
New dates for the SSE Airtricity First Division play-offs, which will feature Treaty United, have been announced.
The first leg of the play-offs will now take place on Wednesday, November 3 whilst the second leg will take place later that week on Sunday, November 7.
The First Division play-off final is provisionally set for Friday, November 19 and the promotion/relegation play-off final is provisionally set for Friday, November 26.
Treaty United secured their place in the First Division promotion play-offs on the back of their 1-1 draw with Athlone Town at the Markets Field on Friday night last.
Treaty still have two games to play in their regular season, beginning with this Friday night's rearranged fixture with UCD at Belfield Bowl, 7.45pm.
SSE Airtricity First Division - Play-offs
Wednesday, November 3
5th Place vs 2nd Place 1st Leg
4th Place vs 3rd Place 1st Leg
Sunday November 7
2nd Place vs 5th Place 2nd Leg
3rd Place vs 4th Place 2nd Leg
Don't mess with Shannon Banks, a 57-year-old Limerick Tidy Towns volunteer (played by Richard Lynch) with a sharp tongue and a great love for Limerick. Picture: Farhan Saaed/ilovelimerick
Maura and Siobhan Kearney of Kearney's Home-Baking, Ballyhahill who runners-up in Ireland in the Tiptree World Bread Awards
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.