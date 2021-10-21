Search

21/10/2021

Treaty United learn First Division promotion play-off dates

Treaty United learn First Division promotion play-off dates

Treaty United will begin their First Division promotion play-off series on Wednesday, November 3

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

New dates for the SSE Airtricity First Division play-offs, which will feature Treaty United, have been announced. 

The first leg of the play-offs will now take place on Wednesday, November 3 whilst the second leg will take place later that week on Sunday, November 7. 

The First Division play-off final is provisionally set for Friday, November 19 and the promotion/relegation play-off final is provisionally set for Friday, November 26.

Treaty United secured their place in the First Division promotion play-offs on the back of their 1-1 draw with Athlone Town at the Markets Field on Friday night last.

Treaty still have two games to play in their regular season, beginning with this Friday night's rearranged fixture with UCD at Belfield Bowl, 7.45pm.

SSE Airtricity First Division - Play-offs 

Wednesday, November 3

5th Place vs 2nd Place 1st Leg
4th Place vs 3rd Place 1st Leg

Sunday November 7

2nd Place vs 5th Place 2nd Leg
3rd Place vs 4th Place 2nd Leg

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media