Effin and Croagh-Kilfinny face-off in Limerick intermediate hurling final

THE Nick Grene Limerick intermediate hurling championship final between Effin and Croagh-Kilfinny takes place in Newcastle West this Saturday at 2pm.

Effin defeated Granagh-Ballingarry 2-16 to 1-17 to reach this weekend's semi-final. Teeneger Patrick O'Donovan turned in a terrific display in the semi-final, hitting an impressive tally of 2-9.

Croagh-Kilfinny marked another notch in a memorable season by dumping favourites Bruree out of the running to qualify for the county intermediate final on a scoreline of 1-17 to 1-12 at Newcastle West

Croagh-Kilfinny are coached by Bruree native Chris Sexton, who won this championship as manager of Kildimo-Pallaskenry in 2017.

Croagh-Kilfinny are jointly managed by Joe Hannan and Stephen Casey and are captained by Tom McMahon and David Lynch. It was only June when they won the 2020 junior title so confidence remains high for a side that has played five championship games in 2020 and remain unbeaten.

The west Limerick side now include 2018 All-Ireland SHC winner Seamus Hickey in their ranks.

Effin are managed by Stephen Kelleher with Tommy Liddy as coach. Captained by Jack Quaid, they have experience in his two brothers Nickie and Tommy and youth in Patrick O'Donovan and Fergal O'Connor. They defeated Knockaderry, Na Piarsaigh and Kilmallock to reach the last four, where they beat Granagh-Ballingarry.