Rep of Ireland U19 women's side host England at Markets Field tonight

THE Rep of Ireland U19 Women's squad, which includes two Limerick players, kick-off their UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championship qualifiers at the Markets Field tonight.

Dave Connell's squad take on England tonight at the Garryowen venue at 7pm, before taking on Switzerland on Saturday and Northern Ireland on Tuesday next in their three UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championship qualifiers.

The Rep of Ireland U19 squad for the event includes Limerick-born players Jenna Slattery of Treaty United and Nicole McNamara now of Galway WFC.

Former Treaty United player Aoife Horgan, now at Central Connecticut State University, is also in the Rep of Ireland U19 squad.

The Rep of Ireland's first two games will be played at Markets Field before they finish up at Jackman Park, with tickets available at the gate of both venues.

"We've had fantastic support from the people of Limerick in the past. It is a real football city and it would be great if we could get a big crowd again, as that would mean a lot to the players and spur them on," said Connell.

"We are in a tough group with Switzerland top seeds and England being the best second seed, while we recently played Northern Ireland so we know about their qualities. If we can get off to a good start then you never know but that is what we need to focus on."

Connell has great experience at this level, having guided an Ireland team to the semi-finals of the European Championships in 2014, and he is upbeat about his current squad's chances.

Fourteen members of the WU19 squad have featured in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League this season, while midfielder Ellen Molloy already has four WNT caps.

Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19 Squad

Goalkeepers: Rugile Auskalnyte (DLR Waves), Savannah Duffy (Asane)

Defenders: Therese Kinnevey (Galway WFC), Jenna Slattery (Treaty United), Della Doherty (Wexford Youths), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Emma Bucci (University of South Carolina), Shauna Brennan (Galway WFC)

Midfielders: Teegan Lynch (Wexford Youths), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Muireann Devaney (Athlone Town), Nicole McNamara (Galway WFC), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Maria Reynolds (Shamrock Rovers), Melissa O'Kane (Athlone Town), Kate Slevin (Galway WFC)

Forwards: Aoife Horgan (Central Connecticut State University), Rebecca Watkins (Peamount United), Kerryanne Brown, Erin McLaughlin (Sion Swifts)



UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championships Round 1

Wednesday, October 20 | Republic of Ireland v England | KO 19:00 | Markets Field

Saturday, October 23 | Republic of Ireland v Switzerland | KO 19:00 | Markets Field

Tuesday, October 26 | Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland | KO 13:00 | Markets Field