Big family fun emphasis on Limerick county hurling final day

COUNTY Senior Hurling Final day is always a special one for the clubs involved and this year Limerick GAA are hoping to share the day with all ages regardless of club affinity.

To this end, Limerick GAA has announced that this Sunday, not only will there be an action-packed afternoon on the field with the Lyons Of Limerick Premier Intermediate and Bon Secours Hospital Limerick Senior Hurling finals, but off the field there is plenty for all the family to enjoy.

The TUS Gaelic Grounds will welcome supporters back for the showpiece finals and there will be a carnival atmosphere to mark the two deciders. The Liam MacCarthy Cup will be on show and Limerick GAA supporters are invited to come along and get their photo taken with the cup. There will be loads to enjoy with flag give away for the younger supporters.

The day will also mark the Centenary of Limerick’s first All Ireland success in 1921 by honouring the teams ancestors. The Munster winning team off 1996 will also be honoured.

There will be souvenir programmes available to mark the finals, as well as an opportunity to purchase the Official 2021 Licence plates and on Sunday only there will be a 2021 County Final Special Offer 3 for €10 (2018, 2020 & 2021). Normal Price €5 each.

John Cregan, Chairman of Limerick County Board, added: “It’s been an extra tough two years for supporters of clubs and county teams as for long periods they had to stay at home and miss showpiece games.

“Our aim this Sunday is while the players provide quality entertainment on the pitch we are aiming to match it off the pitch.”

Entry to the TUS Gaelic Grounds this Sunday is by ticket only and tickets can be purchased in advance on the Limerick GAA website.

The county's showpiece club hurling decider, the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship final between Patrickswell and Kilmallock throws in at 3.45pm.

The Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC final between Cappamore and Mungret-St Paul's gets underway at 1.30pm.