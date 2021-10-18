Search

It's a Super Saturday and Sunday of Limerick county hurling finals

Kilmallock's Oisin O'Reilly powers forward in their Limerick Co SHC semi-final win over Doon at the TUS Gaelic Grounds Pic: Keith Wiseman

THREE marquee Limerick county hurling finals are down for decision this October Bank Holiday weekend.

TUS Gaelic Grounds will host both the senior and premier intermediate hurling finals in an attractive double-header on Sunday next, October 24.
 
The county's showpiece club hurling decider, the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship final will feature the meeting of Patrickswell and Kilmallock.

It will be the first final between the pair since 1992 October 24. The final will have a 3.45pm throw-in and will be live on TG4.

Patrickswell dethroned champions Na Piarsaigh eight days ago to reach the decider, while Kilmallock overturned Doon – both were reversals of the 2020 semi finals. Patrickswell were champions in 2019 while it’s 2014 since Kilmallock last won the Daly Cup.

Also next Sunday, the curtain-raiser to the SHC final will be the Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC final between Mungret St Pauls and Cappamore at 1.30pm.

The previous day, Saturday October 23, will see the staging of the Nick Grene Limerick IHC final – with Effin playing Croagh-Kilfinny in Newcastle West at 2pm.

