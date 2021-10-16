Impressive Rathkeale overcome Gerald Griffins to reach Limerick IFC final

A GOAL in either half sent Rathkeale into the county final of the Griffin Coaches Limerick club intermediate football championship.

In Newcastle West this Saturday this semi final finished Rathkeale 2-11 Gerald Griffins 1-10.

Rathkeale will now play Kildimo-Pallaskenry in the final after they defeated St Senans 2-11 to 2-9 in the other semi final.

Gerald Griffins were bidding to reach a third straight Limerick IFC final but encountered a Rathkeale side full of running and who found the scores at key times.

The men in blue and four years down from the senior ranks and are back in their first IFC final since the 2018 county final loss to Galbally.

It was 1-6 to 0-6 at half time in favour of Rathkeale - Dean Maune's seventh minute goal the difference.

Gerald Griffins, who were without the injured Colm McSweeney, had set the early tempo and points from Ger Stack and Adrian O'Sullivan had them two points ahead before Rathkeale opened their account in the fourth minute.

Eoin Kelly had that opening score for Rathkeale and then their next score was to be the crucial score of the opening half.

It was a well worked move up the right sideline by the men in blue and midfielder Dean Maune broke forward to gain possession along the endline and finish from a tight angle.

When Mikey Morrissey pointed it was 1-2 to 0-2 to Rathkeale and 13-minutes played.

Centre back Paudie O'Connell replied for Gerald Griffins but just before half time Barry Coleman (free) ensured Rathkeale were 1-3 to 0-3 ahead at the first half water break.

On the restart Adrian O'Sullivan cut the lead.

But there were soon four points between the teams for the first time with Morrissey and Josh O'Connor scores left it 1-5 to 0-4 after 22-minutes.

Dara Noonan had just switched closer to goal for Gerald Griffins and there was an almost instant return with two quick-fire points to cut the gap to two.

Just before the half time whistle Kevin Shanahan ensured Rathkeale had the goal to spare at the break.

The lead was out to five points by the second half water break.

Eoin O'Donnell increased the lead on the restart but Paul Brouder replied.

Cian Shorten and Dara Noonan exchanged frees before Mikey Morrissey and another Shorten free left it 1-10 to 0-8 at the second half water break and 46-minutes played.

Before that water break the men from Loughill-Ballyhahil were down to 14-men for 10-minutes after a black card.

Five minutes into the final quarter, Eoin O'Donnell goaled to move Rathkeale 2-10 to 0-8 clear.

Dara Noonan and Ger Stack points reduced the lead.

Then in the 60th minute sub Aidan Ryan goaled.

Cian Shorten saw out the win with a late insurance point.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for a full match report.