County final spots up for grabs as football promotion race hots up in Limerick IFC

BOTH semi finals are down for decision this Saturday afternoon in the Griffin Coaches Limerick club intermediate football championship.

Both take place at 4pm and both are a repeat of quarter final pairings from last season.

In Newcastle West, Gerald Griffins and Rathkeale meet for a fourth straight year in the knockout stages.

They met in the last two quarter finals with Gerald Griffins 1-12 to 0-6 and 0-15 to 0-14 winners on their way to back-to-back county final defeats.

The sides met in the 2018 semi final with Rathkeale five points winners on their way to a county final loss to Galbally.

Gerald Griffins, coached by Limerick senior football coach Shane Kelly, are five years in the intermediate ranks since their JAFC title win in 2016. The men from Loughill-Ballyhahill have reached the knockout stages in each year they have been up in the intermediate ranks - losing to four different opponents to-date.

Rathkeale are four years in the IFC grade - since their 2017 relegation down from the senior championship. They have reached the knockout stages in each year with two quarter final defeats to Gerald Griffins and a 2018 county final loss to Galbally.

In Askeaton is the clash of Kildimo-Pallaskenry and St Senans.

These sides met in last year's quarter final with St Senans the 1-14 to 0-9 winners.

The men from Foynes-Shanagolden are in their senior season down in the intermediate grade after a 2019 relegation out of the SFC. They lost to Claughaun in last year's IFC semi final. The are coached by former Limerick senior football manager Maurice Horan.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry are three years in the intermediate ranks since their 2018 JAFC title success. This is there first semi final after a quarter final victory over Mungret for a side managed by former Limerick senior football sub-goalkeeper John Chawke and coached by former Limerick GAA Coaching Officer Ollie Coffey.

The Limerick IFC final is set for Sunday October 31.