Intriguing battles as final group games to confirm Limerick junior hurling quarter finals

JUST two of the eight quarter finalists are known in the Woodlands Hotel Limerick Junior A club hurling championship ahead of 11 final round group games this weekend.

Nine games this Saturday afternoon and two at lunch-time on Sunday will complete the quarter final line-up.

Mungret and Ballybrown have confirmed their place in the knockout stages.

Mungret did so ahead of the final round action and Ballybrown defeated Staker Wallace on Thursday evening to book their spot in the last eight.

Elsewhere, all is to play for.

In Group One, Mungret will finish top regardless of their final round result.

Feenagh-Kilmeedy, Doon and Patrickswell could all yet advance. Feenagh-Kilmeedy play Mungret, Doon face Monaleen and Patrickswell play play Askeaton.

Feenagh-Kilmeedy and Doon have progress in their own hands - if both win they finish level on points and they drew in an earlier round so scoring difference would be required and at present Feenagh-Kilmeedy are best in this department. The Well simply must win and then need both to lose or for Feenagh-Kilmeedy to draw and Doon to lose for Patrickswell to advance. If both Feenagh-Kilmeedy and Doon draw and The Well win, scoring difference would be used.

In this group Monaleen will contest the relegation play-off and will play Ahane from Group Two.

Elsewhere in Group Two, much is to play for on Sunday.

It's a winner takes all between Kilteely-Dromkeen and St Patricks. The losing side could also progress but would depend on results elsewhere. A draw would guaranteed Kilteely-Dromkeen progress and again leave St Pats looking at results elsewhere.

Kilteely-Dromkeen, St Patricks and St Kierans are all on six points. Monagea are on four points but would need a big swing of results and scores to go their way.

St Kierans play Ahane with victory advancing the west Limerick men.

In Group Three, Ballybricken-Bohermore, Caherline and Crecora-Manister all have six points.

Caherline and Crecora-Manister play eachother with the winner guaranteed progress - a draw would certainly advance Caherline. Ballybricken-Bohermore play Templeglantine, who can also advance but only with victory and as long as Kilteely-Dromkeen and St Patricks don't finish level.

At the other end of the group, Dromcollogher-Broadford play Old Christians - the winner avoids the relegation play-off with a draw sufficient for the west Limerick side.

In Group Four, Ballybrown are through and there is a straight shootout between Killeedy and Castletown-Ballyagran - a draw would be enough for Killeedy.

In the other group game Claughaun face Rathkeale. A win, draw or defeat by less than 13-points ensures Claughaun don't take the place of Staker Wallace in the relegation play-off.

Woodlands Hotel Limerick JAHC round five

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Templeglantine on Saturday October 9 in Feenagh at 3pm

Caherline v Crecora-Manister on Saturday October 9 in Kilbreedy at 3pm

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Old Christians on Saturday October 9 in Croagh at 3pm

Garryspillane v Monagea on Saturday October in Kilbreedy at 3.30pm

Castletown-Ballyagran v Killeedy on Saturday October 9 in Mick Neville Park at 4pm

Claughaun v Rathkeale on Saturday October 9 in Bruff at 4pm

Doon v Monaleen on Saturday October 9 in Caherelly at 5pm

Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Mungret on Saturday October 9 in Askeaton at 5pm

Askeaton v Patrickswell on Saturday October 9 in Clarina at 5pm

Ahane v St Kierans on Sunday October 10 in Croagh at 1pm

Kilteely-Dromkeen v St Patricks on Sunday October 10 in Cappamore at 1pm