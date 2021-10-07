Limerick District League's Kennedy Cup side continues winning ways

LIMERICK District League Schoolboy League side continued their winning start to the Kennedy Cup inter-divisional soccer competition when scoring a 2-1 win over the Kerry League in their second group fixture at UL on Sunday last.

Jayden O'Donovan and Aaron Cusack, both of Pike Rovers, scored the goals for the LDSL side.

The Kerry League scored first early in the second half but Limerick District responded very well with Jayden O Donavon scoring from the spot to make it 1 -1.

As the game moved into the last 15 mins the LDSL got more on top and with five mins remaining Aaron Cusack scored the all important goal.

LDSL defeated the North Tipp League 8-0 in their opening group fixture. Scores on the day were Jayden O'Donovan (2), Aaron Cusack (2), Diego Galero (2), Shane Finucane (1), Rauiri Mullins (1).

The LDSLs final group game in the new-look Kennedy Cup is an away fixture against local rivals Limerick County on October 24.

The LDSL are grateful to Alan Gaynor of Automotive Distributors in Dublin for sponsoring their match kit.

Limerick District Schoolboy League Kennedy Cup squad:

Aaron Cusack; Jake Houlihan, Reece Barry; Rian Goggins; Jayden O’Donovan; Lee Maguire; Diego Galero; Ethan Joyce; Jamie Mitchell; Scott Maguire; Shane Finucane (all Pike Rovers); Cillian Clifford; Shane Dolan; Kallum O’Shea; Sean Costelloe; Aaron Kelly (all Aisling Annacotty); Ethan Barry, Cullen Wiegend, Ruairi Mullins; Jamie Faulker (all Regional; Darragh Newman (Corbally)

Management team: Manager/Coach Niall Byrnes; Coaches: Declan Considine; Joe Flanagan; Anthony Hayes, First Aid; Declan Earls.