Limerick Leader's weekly golf club notes

BALLYBUNION

Men’s Competitions: Men’s Singles Sponsored by Fusion Logistics, 3rd October, Old Course; 1st Brian Kelleher (18) 38pts; 2nd Pat J Ryan (20) 36pts; 3rd Kieran Galvin (11) 34pts (B9-18); Best Gross: Gary Scanlon (1) 31pts; Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap); 1st Michael Dee (3) 32pts; Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap); 1st John J Galvin (11) 33pts; 2nd Giles O’Grady (10) 32pts; Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap); 1st John O’Halloran (17) 34pts; 2nd Jody Fitzmaurice (19) 32pts; Category 4, (21+ handicap); 1st Eamon Fitzmaurice (21) 33pts; 2nd Mike O’Halloran (28) 32pts

Fixtures: Sunday 10th October: Newcastle West Exchange Day.

Ladies Competitions: Fixtures: Sunday 10th October, Ladies Competition Sponsored by The TaeLane Store Listowel, Cashen Course; Tuesday 12th October, Ladies Competition, Cashen Course.

Senior Men’s Competition: 30th September, Cashen Course; 1st Martin Lucey (20) 31 +2 33pts; 2nd Jerry O’Connor (22) 32pts; 3rd Michael Jones (22) 32 -2 30pts B5-12; 4th Don Gorman (29) 24+6 30pts B5 – 10; 5th Donal Keane (24) 27+3 30pts; 6th John Shier (20) 29pts; 7th Brendan Brosnan (25) 27pts B5-9, B3-7; 8th Dan Sheehan (17) 28-1 27pts B5-9, B3-7; 9th Tadgh Barrett (42) 23+4 27pts B5-9, B3-4; 10th Eddie Moylan (21) 28-2 26pts B5-15; Gross John Kinsella 19pts; V. Rory Flannery (20) 26- 2 24pts B5-8, B3-6; S.V. Michael Barrett (15) 27-1 26pts B5-11

Fixtures: Thursday 7th October, Senior Men’s Competition, Cashen Course.

Senior Ladies: Senior Ladies Competition – 3rd October, Cashen Course: 1st Margaret Scannell (16) 22pts; 2nd Sighle Henigan (10) 21pts; 3rd Margorie Morkan (12) 20pts; 4th Margaret McAuliffe (17) 20pts

Fixtures: Friday 8th October, Senior Ladies Competition, Old Course.

BALLYNEETY

MenS RESULTS: Club Singles 27/09/21; Winner Stuart Barry 44 points; Cat 1 ist Alan McNamara 42 points 25; Cat 1 2nd John McCoy 39 points; Cat 3 1st Declan Cunniffe 39 points; Cat 3 2nd Shane O'Mullen 37 points.

Ladies: 25/09/21; 1st Fiona Godfrey 33 points b/9; 2nd Bernadette Carr 33 points. 17 hole singles 30/09/21; 1st Zita Pearce 33 points; 2nd Paula Carroll 32 points.

Seniors: 28/09/21: Champagne Scramble; 1st John O'Regan, Eddie Sheehan, Tom Ryan & Martin Sexton 55.2 points; 2nd Eamon Cregan, Ger Sheehan, Colm Kirby 53.2; 3rd Tony Carroll, Tom Buckley, Donal O'Brien & Ciaran Hayes 52.9. SPLIT THE POT: Fundraiser Split the pot 50/50; Colm O'Driscoll wins €113.

President's prize: Time sheet for President Candy Cheung prize is now open prize will be played for over three days 22 /22/24/ October.

DROMOLAND

Results: Friday Open Singles 1st October; 1st Barry Nugent 39 pts; 2nd Declan Reidy 36 pts; Gross Ray Dervan 28 Gross pts; 3rd Diarmuid McMahon 35 pts.

9 Hole: Competition week ending 1st October 2; 1st Adam Merriman 21 pts; 2nd Liam Moloney 19 pts; 3rd John McHugh 18 pts.

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford: Weekend 3rd October; 1st Trevor Daffy 41; 2nd Darren Reilly 38; 3rd Phillip Alldritt 38; Gross Seamus Cusack 36; 4th John McCarthy 38

Ladies Results: Ladies POY 4 18 Hole STB: 1st Mairead Bergin 39pts; 2nd Cora O'Toole 37pts; Gross Leslie O'Flynn 25pts; 3rd Siobhan Fitzpatrick 36pts.

Ladies 9 Hole STB: 1st Catherine Quinn 20pts; 2nd Majella Cotgreave 19pts; 3rd Niamh McDermott 19pts.

KILRUSH

RESULTS: Men, 3 October Kepak Open; 1 James McSwiggan (23) Narin & Portnoo 42 pts; 2 Jim Young Snr (10) 36 pts; 3 Noel McMahon (10) 35 pts.

Ladies: 30 September Moyasta Coffee; 1- Joan O'Malley (19) 33 pts; 2- Ann Marie Donnellan (14) 31 pts; 3- Anne Brennan (12) 30 pts.

LIMERICK

ladies results: Competition: Mether Cup: Dates: 25th/28th September; 1st Yvonne McGann P/H 40 36pts; 2nd Patricia Kelly P/H 14 35pts; Best Gross Grainne D’Alton P/H 6 26 gross; 3rd Caroline McMahon P/H 47 34pts. 9 Hole Competition: 1st Muriel Collins Higgins P/H 19 19pts (B6)

NEWCASTLE WEST

Seniors Golf: Results for Monday, October 4: 1st Mossy Stack, Ger Lane & Aidan Phillips; 2nd Donie O’ Grady, Joe Roe & Noel White.

Fixtures: Monday, October 11 : Draws will again take place in the clubhouse; 1st draw at 9am and 2nd draw at 9.40 am – entrance fee will also be collected at the draw. Wednesday, October 20 : Outing to Ballybunion; draw will take place in Ballybunion at 8.20 am. Please note: the six appearance rule will apply.



TIPPERARY

RESULTS: Tuesday 28th September; Open Singles; 1st; Denis Grant (21) 41pts; 2nd; Steven Murray (3) 40pts; 3rd; Pat Walsh (19) 39 pts.

open singles: Saturday, October 2, Open Singles, Sponsored by Tony Lowry’s Bar, Tipperary; 1st; Sean Long (5) 41 pts; 2nd; James Power (21) 40 pts; 3rd; Tony O’Sullivan (6) 39 pts.

club singles: Sunday, October 3, Club Singles, Sponsored by Mikey Ryan’s Bar & Kitchen, Cashel; 1st; Adrian Byron (16) 40pts; 2nd; Matt Ryan (18) 39 pts; 3rd; David Mulcahy (22) 39 pts.

Seniors Results: 30/09/2021; First Pat Ryan SM, John Deere, William Ryan, Sean Jackson 111 pts; Second: Tom Ellard, Matt, Kenny, Tom Brehan, Michael Kinahan 104 pts; Third Michael O’Grady, Ted O’Sullivan, Matt Kennedy, Sean English 100 pts; Fourth John Frewen, P.J Raggett, Joe Crosse, Michael Collins 99 pts.

CO TIPPERARY

PGA Professional Results: The winter thoroughly arriving over the week end with the rain coming down in force as the members continued to battle on in the PGA Professional Competition.

Men’s Results: 1st Kevin McCarthy 39pts; 2nd Gerry Maher 39pts; Best Gross Michael O’Grady 31pts; 3rd Jonathan Grogan 37pts; 4th John Hadnett 37pts; 5th John (c) Ryan 37pts. 6th Jack Fogarty 36pts.

Ladies Results: 1st Isobel Hayes 38pts. 2nd Marie O’Neill 37pts. 3rd Best Gross Francis Boyle 18pts. 3rd Marie Graves 34pts. 4th Catherine O’Halloran 33pts. 5th Margaret O’Connell 33pts. 6th Jacinta Coman 32pts.

Ladies Golf: On Friday night last Captain Tony Reade presented his Prize to the ladies. The winner of the competition was Catherine O’Halloran with a great score of 44 pts. Tuesday morning ladies played a scramble last Tuesday and our winners were; Pauline Tracey, Phyllis Heffernan, and Isobel Hayes well done ladies.

Our winter league starts on October 10th, with the draw been made on Oct. 8th. Ladies please check notice board for full details & the best of luck to everyone taking part. Our AGM is scheduled for early December we will have some vacancies on the committee if you would like to join our team the nomination papers will be available nearer the date.

Seniors Golf: The result of the seniors 15-hole Champagne Scramble last week; in first place Danny Morrissey, Dave O’Sullivan & & Noel McGuire with 75pts. 2nd Des O’Neill, Larry Hickey, Liam Tracey & Tom Tuohy 75pts. 3rd Gerry Maher, Seamus King, Denis Ryan & Dick Hennessey 72pts.