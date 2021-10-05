Boost for Munster Rugby as new signing returns to full training

THE Munster squad started their training week on today, Tuesday ahead of Sunday’s round three United Rugby Championship game away to Scarlets in Wales, 2pm.

The game is live on on RTÉ2, S4C, Premier Sports & SuperSport.

There is good news on the injury front for 25-year-old second-row Jason Jenkins (shoulder) as he will return to full team training this week.

The South African, who can play in the back or second row, joined Munster this summer on a one-year-deal from the Toyota Verblitz in the Japanese Top League.

Before that, he represented his home club the Bulls over four years, lining out with current Munster player RG Snyman, and is widely recognised for his strong ball-carrying abilities.

A former South African ‘A’ and U20s player, Jenkins made his Springboks debut in 2018 against Wales.

Meanwhile, Munster also report that James French is continuing to follow the return-to-play protocols under the supervision of the medical department.

There were eight Munster players in action for their club sides on the opening weekend of the Men’s AIL season.

John Hodnett made his return to action off the bench for UCC after a lengthy injury lay-off in their loss to Terenure College.

Liam Coombes scored two tries for Garryowen in their win over Dublin University with Jack Daly also starting the clash. Neil Cronin and Academy duo Mark Donnelly and Cian Hurley featured off the bench.

Seán French and Alex McHenry started for Cork Constitution in their defeat to Lansdowne.

On Saturday, Damian de Allende completed his 2021 Rugby Championship campaign with an excellent display for South Africa in their win over the All Blacks.

Continuing to rehab: Roman Salanoa (knee), Liam O’Connor (neck), Chris Farrell (abdomen).