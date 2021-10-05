Garryowen FC U14s win Girls section at prestigious Pat Lawler Tournament

Garryowen FC U14 Girls side and their coaches after their Pat Lawler Tournament success
GARRYOWEN FC won the U14 girls competition at the prestigious Pat Lawler Tournament hosted by UL-Bohemian RFC last weekend.
This is was the first silverware that a girls' team has won in the history of the club and the club's coaches are encouraging more girls to get involved in playing rugby with the Dooradoyle side.
Garryowen FC U14 Girls' first ever opposition was Bruff and an exciting contest ended in a tie, 1-1. Garryowen then went on to beat Fethard, 4-3, Shannon, 2-0, and Ennis, 4-2, before overcoming Ennis again in the final 5-1.
Garryowen FC U14 Girls squad: Cailinn O'Brien; Niamh Purcell; Emma Brown; Laura O'Meara (Mallow RFC); Meave Purtil; Eamer Purtil; Eva Shannan; Katelyn Leddin; Emma Fox; Caomhie McGrath.
Coaches: Bart O'Brien; Miriam Lawlee Purcell; Niamh Quilligan; Philip Hannon; Donie McGrath.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.