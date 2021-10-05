Search

05/10/2021

Garryowen FC U14s win Girls section at prestigious Pat Lawler Tournament

Garryowen FC win Girls section at

Garryowen FC U14 Girls side and their coaches after their Pat Lawler Tournament success

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

GARRYOWEN FC won the U14 girls competition at the prestigious Pat Lawler Tournament hosted by UL-Bohemian RFC last weekend.

This is was the first silverware that a girls' team has won in the history of the club and the club's coaches are encouraging more girls to get involved in playing rugby with the Dooradoyle side.

Garryowen FC U14 Girls' first ever opposition was Bruff and an exciting contest ended in a tie, 1-1. Garryowen then went on to beat Fethard, 4-3, Shannon, 2-0, and Ennis, 4-2, before overcoming Ennis again in the final 5-1.

Garryowen FC U14 Girls squad: Cailinn O'Brien; Niamh Purcell; Emma Brown; Laura O'Meara (Mallow RFC); Meave Purtil; Eamer Purtil; Eva Shannan; Katelyn Leddin; Emma Fox; Caomhie McGrath.

Coaches: Bart O'Brien; Miriam Lawlee Purcell; Niamh Quilligan; Philip Hannon; Donie McGrath.

