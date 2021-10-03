Bruff consign Murroe-Boher to Limerick intermediate ranks with play-off win

Bruff secured their place in the 2022 Limerick premier intermediate championship with victory over Murroe-Boher on Saturday
MURROE-BOHER'S fall from hurling grace continued in Caherconlish on Saturday when a 0-16 to 0-13 defeat to Bruff saw them tumble to their second successive relegation.
Just over twelve months ago, score difference denied them the chance of playing in the elite section of the senior championship; now this defeat in the premier intermediate relegation final leaves them facing intermediate opposition in next year's championship.
The width of the post denied them in the end as Cian Byrnes's pull on a goalmouth scramble off a last gasp '65' smashed off the wrong side of the upright.
But if they had managed to bring the game to extra time, it would have been more of a case of Bruff not putting the result to bed when they had the chance.
Apart from the opening minutes, they led throughout a typically tight tense demotion derby and always found a reply whenever the Murroe men threatened to draw level.
SCORERS: BRUFF: Danny O'Leary 0-7 (5 frees), Kyle Dillon 0-3 (1 free, 1 '45'), Paul O'Riordan, Paul Browne 0-2 each, Chris Browne, Kevin Bonar 0-1 each. MURROE-BOHER: Michael Ryan 0-4 (1 free), Ross Kennedy, Gavan Ryan (2 frees) 0-2 each, Finn Hourigan, Kevin Clohessy (free), Jack Casey, Mikey Ryan, Darragh Kennedy 0-1 each.
Cllr Jerome Scanlan pictured at one of the signs at the Greenway he feels shows a ‘bastardised’ use of language
Fr Richie Davern with Mungret, Crecora, Raheen parishioners Connie O’Connell, Karen Smith, Cian O’Brien, Ann Mulcahy, Kathleen Cahill and Marie Campion
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.