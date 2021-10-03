Search

03/10/2021

Bruff consign Murroe-Boher to Limerick intermediate ranks with play-off win

Bruff consign Murroe-Boher to Limerick intermediate ranks with play-off win

Bruff secured their place in the 2022 Limerick premier intermediate championship with victory over Murroe-Boher on Saturday

Reporter:

John Redington

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

MURROE-BOHER'S fall from hurling grace continued in Caherconlish on Saturday when a 0-16 to 0-13 defeat to Bruff saw them tumble to their second successive relegation.

Just over twelve months ago, score difference denied them the chance of playing in the elite section of the senior championship; now this defeat in the premier intermediate relegation final leaves them facing intermediate opposition in next year's championship.

The width of the post denied them in the end as Cian Byrnes's pull on a goalmouth scramble off a last gasp '65' smashed off the wrong side of the upright.

But if they had managed to bring the game to extra time, it would have been more of a case of Bruff not putting the result to bed when they had the chance.

Apart from the opening minutes, they led throughout a typically tight tense demotion derby and always found a reply whenever the Murroe men threatened to draw level.

SCORERS: BRUFF: Danny O'Leary 0-7 (5 frees), Kyle Dillon 0-3 (1 free, 1 '45'), Paul O'Riordan, Paul Browne 0-2 each, Chris Browne, Kevin Bonar 0-1 each. MURROE-BOHER: Michael Ryan 0-4 (1 free), Ross Kennedy, Gavan Ryan (2 frees) 0-2 each, Finn Hourigan, Kevin Clohessy (free), Jack Casey, Mikey Ryan, Darragh Kennedy 0-1 each.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media