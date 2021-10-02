Mungret-St Paul's power into Limerick Premier intermediate hurling final

Niall Mulcahy was on the scoresheet in Mungret St Paul's county PIHC semi-final win over Glenroe on Saturday
MUNGRET-ST PAUL'S secured safe passage to the Limerick Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Final after a convincing 1-18 to 0-11 victory over Glenroe in Kilmallock on Saturday afternoon.
These sides met at the same stage 12 months ago and early on it was likely to be the repeat result.
Mungret led 1-11 to 0-4 at half time with Paul O'Brien netting after just three minutes. He was joined on the scoresheet by Brian O'Meara, Rory Duff and the impressive Liam Lynch.
Try as they might, Glenroe offered a bit more after the interval but scores from Mark O'Connell, Seán Clancy and Eoin Walsh weren't enough to overhaul a Mungret side hoping to go one better than 2020 - when they lost the final to Kildimo Pallaskenry.
Despite hitting 11 wides, the City club had too much for Glenroe and await Newcastle West or Cappamore in the final.
Fr Richie Davern with Mungret, Crecora, Raheen parishioners Connie O’Connell, Karen Smith, Cian O’Brien, Ann Mulcahy, Kathleen Cahill and Marie Campion
Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue with disadvantaged land winners in the Grassland Farmer of the Year awards, Sean and Kate Barry, Pallasgreen and his parents Pat and Kate,
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.