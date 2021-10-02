Search

03/10/2021

Mungret-St Paul's power into Limerick Premier intermediate hurling final

Mungret-St Paul's win but Knockainey escape Limerick Premier IHC relegation play-off

Niall Mulcahy was on the scoresheet in Mungret St Paul's county PIHC semi-final win over Glenroe on Saturday

Reporter:

Tom Clancy in Kilmallock

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

MUNGRET-ST PAUL'S secured safe passage to the Limerick Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Final after a convincing 1-18 to 0-11 victory over Glenroe in Kilmallock on Saturday afternoon.

These sides met at the same stage 12 months ago and early on it was likely to be the repeat result. 

Mungret led 1-11 to 0-4 at half time with Paul O'Brien netting after just three minutes. He was joined on the scoresheet by Brian O'Meara, Rory Duff and the impressive Liam Lynch.

Try as they might, Glenroe offered a bit more after the interval but scores from Mark O'Connell, Seán Clancy and Eoin Walsh weren't enough to overhaul a Mungret side hoping to go one better than 2020 - when they lost the final to Kildimo Pallaskenry. 

Despite hitting 11 wides, the City club had too much for Glenroe and await Newcastle West or Cappamore in the final.

