Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

Brian McNamara, Captain of Castletroy Golf Club, pictured presenting the Tirconnell Cup to Club Matchplay Champion Declan O'Connell
ADARE MANOR
RESULTS: Autumn Cup Adare Manor 18 Hole Stroke Play 23/09/21; Division 1; Breda Naughton 87 - 15 = 72; Gena Nicholas 91 - 18 = 73; Marie McSweeney 93 - 19 = 74; Division 2; Caroll Shine 101 - 32 = 69; Kathleen O'Donnell107 - 36 = 71; Theresa Hereward Ryan 94 - 23 = 71.
BALLYBUNION
Men’s Competitions: Murphy Homes Singles Sponsored by Murphy Homes – 26th September, Old Course; 1st Donal Kearney (10) 40pts; 2nd Sean Broderick (15) 37pts (b9 18pts b6 14pts); 3rd Patrick O’Brien (11) 37pts (b9 18pts b6 10pts); Best Gross: Gary Scanlon (1) 31pts; Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap); 1st Anthony Bennett (5) 34pts; Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap); 1st Michael Dee (6) 36pts; 2nd Brendan Daly (11) 35pts; Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap); 1st Brian Kelleher (18) 35pts (B9 20pts); 2nd Mike J Houlihan (13) 35pts (B9 19pts); Category 4, (21+ Handicap); 1st Miley Costello (24) 36pts; 2nd Sean J Healy (24) 33pts
Fixtures: Sunday 3rd October: Men’s Singles Sponsored by Fusion Logistics– Old Course
Ladies Competitions: Ladies Newcastle West Exchange Day, 21st September: 1st Bernie Moloney (19) Marie Benn (26); Geraldine Gallagher (27) Jeanelle Griffin (28) 80 pts; 2nd Josette O’Donnell (15) Caroline Griffin (42) Marianne Relihan (41) Patsy Lydon (41) 77pts; 3rd Deirdre Keating (20) Teresa Cronin (18); Eileen Daly (37) Blanaid Mehigan (31) 76 pts.
Ladies Singles Stableford: Sponsored by Gerry & Margaret Behan, Horseshoe Bar – 26th September, Cashen Course; 1st Mags O’Sullivan (17) 40pts; 2nd Janice O’Connell (8) 33 pts (B9 20); Gross Mary Sheehy (4) 28 gross pts; 3rd Ann Laverty (36) 33pts (B9 15); 4th Mary O’Donoghue (13) 33pts (B9 13); 5th Anne Marie Healy (24) 32pts (B9 16); 6th Anne Marie Carroll (18) 32pts (B9 15); Front 9 Noirin Lynch (30) 24pts; Back 9 Deirdre Keating (24) 16pts; Seniors Susan Gilmore Kettler (10) 28pts.
Fixtures: Sunday 3rd October: Ladies Singles Stableford – Cashen Course; Tuesday 5th October; Ladies Competition – Cashen Course.
Senior Men’s Competitions: 1st Leo Almann; 2nd Millie Costello; 3rd Vincent O’Kelly; 4th Dominic Moriarty; 5th Finbar O’Keeffe; 6th Des O'Donoghue; 7th Michael O’Callaghan; 8th Brendan Daly; 9th Pat Costello; 10th Maurice McEllistrim; 11th Des O’Donnell; 12th John Maguire; 13th John Costello.
Fixtures: Thursday 30th September: Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course.
Senior Ladies Competitions: 1st Nuala Lynch (20) 24pts; 2nd Loyola O’Sullivan (18) 23pts; 3rd Margaret Scannell (15) 16pts.
Fixtures: Friday 1st October: Senior Ladies Competition, Cashen Course.
BALLYNEETY
Mens: Club singles sponsored by Revival Rooms; Winner Pat Reeves 42 points (b9); 1st cat 1 Tony Carroll jnr 41 points; 2nd cat 1 Andy Creagh 40 points; 1st cat 2 Mark Sutton 42 points; 2nd cat 2 Brian Hanley 41 points; 1st cat 3 John Ryan 40 points; 2nd cat 3 Darragh Durkin 39 points.
Ladies: Saturday & Sunday 18th & 19th Ladies Singles; Winner Zita Pearce 38 points. We'd 22nd Sept singles; 1st Noreen Campbell 37 points b/9; 2nd Bernadette Carr 37 points; 3rd Eibhlis Flynn 34 points.
Seniors: 21/9/21: Champagne Scramble; 1st Alan Enright, Martin O'Connor, Joe McArthur, & Colm Kirby 58.9 points; 2nd Tom Barrett, John Cooney, Tom Carroll & Vincent McElligott 54.3 b/3; 3rd Paudie Hehir, Gerry Moloney, Eamon Cregan, & Michael O'Connell 54.3
Seniors Captain's Prize: Rescheduled to 26th October due to course maintenance.
Fundraiser: Split the pot 50/50. This week's winner Tom Clohessy. Wins €123.
DROMOLAND
open singles: Friday Open Singles 24th September; 1st Barry Nugent 43 pts; 2nd Jean Colleran 41 pts; Gross Tony Cleary 37 Gross pts; 3rd Conor Tierney 40 pts.
9 Hole: Competition week ending 24th September; 1st Derek McCoy 17 pts; 2nd Darren Reilly 17 pts; 3rd David O’Brien 17 pts.
Men’s 18 Hole V Par: Weekend, September 26; 1st Brian Arthur 7 up; 2nd Alan Henstock 6 up; 3rd Barry Nugent 6 up; Gross Jason O'Leary 2 up; 18+ Eamon Power 4up.
Ladies Results: Ladies Nolan 4 Ball; 1st Deirdre Cooney & Siobhan Fitzpatrick 48Pts; 2nd Cora O'Toole & Ann Fahy 43Pts; 3rd Catherine Quinn & Patricia Moroney 40Pts.
9 Hole Ladies STB: 1st Place - Leslie O'Flynn 19Pts; 2nd Place - Mairead Toomey 18Pts.
KILRUSH
Mens results: 26 September Paddy Ryan Open Singles; 1 Andrew Egan (18) 41 pts; 2 Declan O'Donovan (11) 39 pts; 3 Dominic Enright (23) 38 pts; Div 1 Michael F Ryan (10) 37 pts; Div 2 John Sherin (15) 37 pts; Div 3 Paul McGibney (21) 35 pts.
Ladies: Summer Cup 2021; Winner Anne Gallagher (10) 37 pts; Fitzgerald Cup 2021; Winner Clair Pyne (21) 36 pts.
23 September Golden Vale Singles; 1- Anne Coen (21)38 pts); 2- Anne Gallagher (10) 37 pts; 3- Joan O'Malley (19) 37 pts; 12 Hole Winner Ann McMahon.
LIMERICK
LADIES: Date: 21st September: Competition: Singles Stableford; 1st Lucy Hayes p/h 32 35pts; 2nd Deirdre Whelan p/h 23 34pts (B9); Best Gross Siobhan Conway p/h 10 23gross pts; 3rd Ann Breen p/h 19 34pts; 4th Eileen Conway p/h 36 33pts. 9 Hole Competition; 1st Stephanie McMahon p/h 16 17pts.
NEWCASTLE WEST
Seniors Golf: Results for Monday, September 27: 1st Denis Noonan & Brian Mangan, 2nd Pat Power & Patrick O’ Brien.
Fixtures: Monday, October 4 : 2 ball scramble – arrange partners and book through the pro shop or through the BRS time sheet. The entrance fee will be collected at the pro shop and completed scorecards should be returned to the box situated in the hallway outside the office.
TIPPERARY
Results: Results for this week. Tuesday 21st September; Open Singles; 1st; Philip Ryan (13) 43pts; 2nd; Paddy O’Halloran (22) 40pts; 3rd; Ciaran Leahy Mitchelstown (34) 37 pts.
open singles: Saturday 25th September, Open Singles, Sponsored by JJ Fogarty Motors, Mr Frank Spillane: 1st; Kieran Flynn (14) 43 pts; 2nd; Shane Maher (12) 43 pts; 3rd; Cormac Maher (12) 40 pts
frewen cup: Sunday 26th September Frewen Cup, Sponsored by Kennedy Frewen O’Sullivan
Solicitors, TipperaryTown; 1st; Ignatius Walsh (17) 67; 2nd; Martin Daly (16) 68; 3rd Liam Farrell (26) 69.
seniors: Seniors Results 23/09/2021; First Michael Collins, John Breen, Eric Rochford, Sean Jackson 105 pts; Second Nicholas Cooke, Denis McGrath, Eugene O’Sullivan 104 pts; Third Tom O’Connor, Donal Bradshaw, Rev Tony Ryan, John Ryan A 100 pts; Fourth: Matt Kennedy, John Gleeson, Matt Kenny, John J M O’Dwyer 98 pts.
Dave Connolly, Joe Kiernan, John Daly all fell at the railway crossing during a charity cycle. Also pictured Ken Cahill
