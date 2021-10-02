County final spots up for grabs as hurling promotion race hots up in Limerick Premier IHC

THE race for promotion up to senior hurling will be down to the final two this weekend.

Both semi finals take place in Kilmallock - Mungret v Glenroe on Saturday at 4pm and Cappamore v Newcastle West on Sunday at 2pm.

The quartet are battling to reach the Lyons of Limerick County Premier IHC final, which will take place on Sunday October 24 in TUS Gaelic Grounds as the curtain-raiser to the Limerick SHC final at 3.45.

First up is today's clash of Mungret and Glenroe - these sides also met in the semi final stage last season when Mungret were 0-22 to 1-14 winners.

That was the first year up in the Premier IHC grade for Glenroe, who continue with Danny Murphy as manager and Maurice O'Brien as coach. They beat Bruff and Dromin-Athlacca but lost to Newcastle West in the group stages. They will hope to welcome back Jimmy Barry Murphy after his injury lay-off.

Mungret lost last year's final to Kildimo-Pallaskenry and continue with Liam Cronin as manager-coach. They beat Murroe-Boher, Knockainey and Cappamore to reach this semi final - all without the injured Paul O'Brien.

On Sunday, Cappamore and Newcastle West will clash in a hurling championship tie for the first time since a 2013 County IHC clash, which finished 1-13 each.

Newcastle West are in their first season up in this grade and have Willie Hurley as manager and Paul O'Grady as coach. The west Limerick side beat Dromin-Athlacca and Glenroe but lost to Bruff in the group stages.

Cappamore, managed by Declan Deere, beat Knockainey and Cappamore but lost to Mungret as they reached the last four for the first time since their 2018 relegation down from the senior ranks.