Semi final draws for the Limerick senior, intermediate and junior football championships

THE semi final draws were made this Monday night for the Limerick club senior, intermediate and junior football championships.

None of the semi finals are fixed for this coming weekend.

In the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC, champions Adare will play first time semi finalists Galtee Gaels, while in the other semi final Newcastle West will face Monaleen.

The SFC semi final fixture details are yet to be fully finalised to be played on Sunday October 10 or Saturday October 16.

The Galtee Gaels and Adare tie will be in Kilmallock, while Newcastle West and Monaleen will meet in Mick Neville Park.

In the Griffins Coaches Limerick IFC, Kildimo-Pallaskenry will play St Senans and Gerald Griffins will face Rathkeale.

Both IFC semi finals are down for Saturday October 16 at 4pm Kildimo-Pallaskenry and St Senans meet in Askeaton and Gerald Griffins play Rathkeale in Newcastle West.

In the Woodlands Hotel Limerick Premier JAFC, Croom play Fr Caseys and Mountcollins face Newcastle West.

The Croom and Fr Caseys tie will be on Saturday October 16 in Mick Neville Park at 4pm, while Newcastle West and Mountcollins meet in Dromcollogher on Sunday October 17 at 12noon.

In the Woodlands Hotel Limerick JAFC, Banogue face Feenagh-Kilmeedy and Ballybricken-Bohermore play Camogue Rovers.

Both JAFC semi finals are set for Sunday October 17 at 12noon.

Banogue and Feenagh-Kilmeedy in Ballingarry and Ballybricken-Bohermore v Camogue Rovers in Fedamore.

In matters relegation..

In the Limerick SFC relegation final; Na Piarsaigh will play Galbally on Saturday October 16 in Caherconlish at 3pm.

In the Limerick IFC relegation final; Monaleen will play Crecora-Manister on Saturday October 16 in Claughaun at 4.30pm.

Hospital-Herbertstown are relegated down from the Premier JAFC and Dromcollogher-Broadford are relegated down from the JAFC to junior B status for 2022.