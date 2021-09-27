Search

27/09/2021

Gerald Griffins see off Bruff to book Limerick IFC semi-final spot

Action from Gerald Griffins Limerick Co IFC quarter-final win over Bruff in Newcastle West Picture: Marie Keating

John Redington in Newcastle West

sport@limerickleader.ie

BEATEN finalists for the last two seaons, Gerald Griffins' chances of a return to senior football after an absence of almost two decades remains on course after a runaway 1-20 to 0-5 intermediate football win over Bruff in Sunday's quarter-final in Newcastle West.

Facing an injury-ravaged Bruff side whose absentees included Bobby O'Brien and Seán Finn, they had the outcome on course after ten minutes and all but decided by the break to allow them work on their finer points of their game for
sterner tasks ahead.

Once they got over the strange sensation of long uninterrupted periods of possession, their finishers found their range and all twenty-three of their scores, shared by eight of their lineup, came from play.

And they weren't facing rollover opposition. Bruff might have been stretched in a number of position and out of the running early on but they contested right through the hour and put it up to the Westerners to figure out how to create the openings.

Griffins' led 0-5 to 0-1 at the first water break and enjoyed an eight point advantage by half-time, 0-11 to 0-3.

SCORERS: GERALD GRIFFINS: Paul Brouder, Dara Noonan 0-5 each, Colm McSweeney 1-1, Jamie Long 0-4, Adrian O'Sullivan 0-3, Micheál Thornton 0-2, John McCoy, Jim Liston 0-1 each. BRUFF: John Cooke 0-3 (3 frees), Anthony Barrett, Jack Gunning 0-1 each.

