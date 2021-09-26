Munster Junior Cup is centre stage in Limerick District League action

MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP:

Janesboro 1 Aisling Annacotty 4

Munster Junior Cup holders Aisling Annacotty continued their quest to retain the title when they defeated fellow Premier side, Janesboro 4-1 at Pearse Stadium.

With the aid of a stiff first half breeze, Aisling dominated proceedings and took a two goal in at the break.

With the wind at ‘Boro’s back in the second half, they produced quite a number of openings but could only procure one goal before the visitors tacked on a couple of late strikes to put a gloss on the scoreline.

Shane Clarke slipped Shane Tracey in to lift the ball over Darren Glasheen from close range to open the scoring.

The lead was doubled when Liam Quinn headed powerfully in from Tracey’s corner kick delivery.

The home side were much better in the second half and got a deserved consolation when Aaron Quinlivan showed determination aplenty before blasting in.

Former ‘Boro favourite, Shane Clarke,put paid to any comeback when he converted a spot kick, awarded for a foul on Liam Quinn.

In the dying moments a cheeky Clarke back heel completed the scoring.

Aisling’s reward is a tilt with the club's Bee string in round three.



Carew Park 0 Nenagh AFC 0

(Carew Park won 6-5 on pens aet)

Premier A side Carew Park claimed a top flight scalp when they held Nenagh scoreless before emerging victorious after a penalty shootout.

In an evenly fought encounter both sets of defences proved dominant throughout but for the the winners, Francis Kett and Adam Frahill were prominent.

Croom Utd 2 Regional Utd 7

Regional Utd faced a potential banana skin with a trip to a sticky Croom side and were in no doubt when Conor Laffan fired the county side in front.

The Premier side responded well and ran out easy winners in the end.

Sean Madigan, Jack Arra and Kieran O'Connell scored two apiece for the winners while Andy Quaide also netted. Dylan Murphy scored the second goal for Croom.

Ballynanty Rovers 6 Shelbourne 1

After their giant killing exploits against Coonagh last weekend, Shels were brought back to earth by a focused Balla XI on Sunday.

There were two goals each from Adrian Power and Aaron Nunan, with Aaron Nunan 0

Jake Dillon and Eddie Radcliffe also obliging with screes.



Pike Rovers 6 Newport 0

Pike Rvs eased into a third round tie with Glenview Rvs following a 6-0 win over Newport on Sunday.

Shane Walsh and Colm Walsh O'Loughlin claimed a double each and their tally was made up by Steve McGann and Conor Layng.

Holycross 1 Prospect Priory 7

Prospect ensured another Premier side in the round four after recording an easy win over Holycross.

Tyrique Leamy nabbed a hat trick for the winners. Dylan Kelly Higgins scored twice with Adrian Healy and Yacouba Yabre also chipping in.

Prospect will now play Pike Rvs B and the winner’s going on to replace Limerick in the out of town stages of the tournament.



TUOHY CUP

Geraldines 3 Janesboro 3

(Boro won 4-1 on penalties aet)

A cracking cup tie at Jackman saw two well-matched sides share 6 goals before ‘Boro emerged winners on penalties

After a dull opening, the game sprung to life in the 37th minute when Will O’Neill put ‘Dines in front.

Moments later it was all square when Adam Costello headed in the equaliser.

Mid way through the second half, Bradley McNamara put ‘Boro in the driving seat but within 45 seconds it was all square when Ousman Darboe got in to level the game.

On 80 minutes O’Neill scored his second with an absolute beauty but in the final moments Adam Costello scored again to force extra time.

Penalties ensued and it was Janesboro who kept their nerve to advance to round two.



League Games

In the outstanding FAI Junior Cup fixture, Athlunkard Villa defeated Murroe by four goals to one. Goals from Danny Taylor (2)Lorcan Feeney and Christian Kerley secured the win. Jack O’Carroll scored the Murroe goal.

Premier A League leaders welcomed Charleville and in a cracking tie, the points were shared after a 2-2 draw. Shane Dillon scored twice for the visitors while David Hannon and Ben O'Shaughnessy, with a stunning last minute equaliser, accounted for the home side’s goals.

Habideen Gbadebo scored a hat trick for Moyross and Stephen Hannon was also on target as Frank Hogan’s men edged out Aisling B in Moyross. Caimin Ayres, Paul Brennan and Billy McNamara netted for the visitors.

Thankfully, Conor Lynch continues to display appetite for the fray and on Sunday the prolific striker chipped in with three goals in Granville's six goal win over Patrickswell to keep them top of the table in Division 1A. Nathan Walsh, Shane Waters and Lee Hartigan completed the scoring.

Second placed Hyde Rgs maintained pace with a 2-0 win at Castle Rvs. Evan Shine and Dylan O'Neill scored for Declan Casey's side.

John Fitzgerald scored both goals for Kilfrush in a 2-1 win over Ballylanders for whom Cathal Shanahan replied.

In Division 1B, Regional Utd B moved top of the pile following a big win over Parkville. John McDonagh (3), Eoghan Killian, Byron Fitzgerald, Ben Carew, Sam Gleeson and Gerry Fitzpatrick scored for the leaders.

Luke Ryan and an own goal helped Newport to a 2-0 win over Charleville

Leon Lowe scored twice for Cals but they fell to Aisling C with goals from Kai Joyce (2), Dara Neville , Darren Coughlan, Ben Belazi and Sean O'hAodha

Pallagreen also bagged six at home to Glenview Rvs through Vinnie Ryan (3), David Ryan, Mick Gammell and PJ Butler

Wembley Rvs moved top in Division 2A with a 2-1 win over Corbally Utd B. Diarmuid O'Callaghan and Tom Kennedy scored the winning goals.

Caherconlish edged out Castle Utd by the odd goal in five thanks to scores from William Hourigan, Hugh McGuire and Dave Corbett.

Cian O’Grady and Timmy Lee Casey scored for Dromore in a 2-2 draw with Coonagh. Cian Murphy and Rory Barry replied.

In Division 3A, Pike Rvs moved top following a 4-3 win over Summerville Rvs B. Kevin Barry scored three for the winners with Adam Quinlivan also obliging.

In the Munster Youth Cup, goals from Leon Kirrane (3), Calum Murphy (2), Marcus Hogan and Jamie Hannon saw Fairview past Herbertstown.

Caherdavin Celtic beat Mungret Reg B 4-2 with scores from Nathan O’Shea (2), Oran Malone and James Philpott. Oran Brett scored the only goal in Newport’s win over Shelbourne.