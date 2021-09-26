St Senans return to the Limerick IFC semi finals after victory over Pallasgreen

ST Senans powered into the semi finals of the Griffins Coaches Limerick intermediate club football championship with a nine point victory.

In Clarina this Sunday it finished St Senans 1-11 Pallasgreen 0-5.

Played in driving wind and rain, St Senans were in command for much of the tie but it was only the final quarter that they had breathing space.

They had the aid of the tricky breeze in the opening half and brought a 0-6 to 0-3 lead into half time.

They were three points clear after 10-minutes with Seamus McSweeney and Ian Ryan on the mark.

Brian Fanning and Seamus Mulcahy were on target for Pallasgreen but the men from the estuary were three clear at the break.

Just seven minutes into the second half Pallasgreen were reduced to 14-men with a second yellow card for Robert O'Donnell.

Seamus McSweeney was to end with five points from play for the men from Foynes-Shanagolden and he helped them 0-9 to 0-4 ahead at the second half water break.

James Naughton and sub Stephen O'Connell had points in the final quarter as St Senans edged seven points clear.

In injury time, Ian Ryan sealed their passage into the last four with a goal.

