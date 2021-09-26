Search

26/09/2021

St Senans return to the Limerick IFC semi finals after victory over Pallasgreen

St Senan's reach Munster Intermediate club final with victory over Kilmihil of Clare

St Senans' Ray O'Flaherty

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell in Clarina

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

ST Senans powered into the semi finals of the Griffins Coaches Limerick intermediate club football championship with a nine point victory.

In Clarina this Sunday it finished St Senans 1-11 Pallasgreen 0-5.

Played in driving wind and rain, St Senans were in command for much of the tie but it was only the final quarter that they had breathing space.

They had the aid of the tricky breeze in the opening half and brought a 0-6 to 0-3 lead into half time.

They were three points clear after 10-minutes with Seamus McSweeney and Ian Ryan on the mark.

Brian Fanning and Seamus Mulcahy were on target for Pallasgreen but the men from the estuary were three clear at the break.

Just seven minutes into the second half Pallasgreen were reduced to 14-men with a second yellow card for Robert O'Donnell.

Seamus McSweeney was to end with five points from play for the men from Foynes-Shanagolden and he helped them 0-9 to 0-4 ahead at the second half water break.

James Naughton and sub Stephen O'Connell had points in the final quarter as St Senans edged seven points clear.

In injury time, Ian Ryan sealed their passage into the last four with a goal.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for a full match report.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media